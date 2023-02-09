News

Ravenswood middle school principal announces plan to step down in June

Cesar Chavez Ravenswood Middle School Principal Amanda Kemp is leaving to care for her elderly mother

by Angela Swartz / Almanac

Uploaded: Thu, Feb 9, 2023, 3:17 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Cesar Chavez Ravenswood Middle School Principal Amanda Kemp speaks about the ongoing construction on campus and what changes are being made for students at Cesar Chavez Ravenswood Middle School in East Palo Alto on March 2, 2022. Photo by Magali Gauthier.

After 13 years in the Ravenswood district, Cesar Chavez Ravenswood Middle School Principal Amanda Kemp will step down from leading the East Palo Alto school at the end of the school year.

Kemp, who started in the district as an English language arts and social studies teacher at Los Robles-Ronald McNair Academy before becoming an administrator, is leaving the job to take care of her elderly mother, who is 91. Her last day will be June 30.

"This community and especially the children in it have a special place in my heart," she said in a district newsletter. "The only thing that would pull me from this beloved community is my own family. ... I will miss the students and community greatly but know they are in good hands with the amazing staff of CCRMS. It has been an honor and a privilege to be able to serve you and your children all of these years. Thank you for trusting me with them."

In July, Kemp will move to Ventura County to live with her mother, she said in the newsletter.

Before becoming the principal of the middle school, Kemp served as principal at Los Robles-Ronald McNair Academy, then Belle Haven Elementary School, according to her LinkedIn page. Before that, she worked for the Redwood City Elementary School District in administrative roles.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

The San Mateo County Office of Education named her "San Mateo County Secondary Teacher of the Year" in 2014.

The Ravenswood City School District governing board will review the job description for the principal role at its board meeting on Thursday, Feb. 9, as it begins to search for Kemp's replacement.

The compensation for the role will be between the range is $146,765 and $174,310, according to Chief Business Officer Will Eger.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Angela Swartz
 
Angela Swartz joined The Almanac in 2018 and covers education and small towns. She has a background covering education, city politics and business. Read more >>

Follow Palo Alto Online and the Palo Alto Weekly on Twitter @paloaltoweekly, Facebook and on Instagram @paloaltoonline for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Stay informed on important education news. Sign up for our FREE daily Express newsletter.

Ravenswood middle school principal announces plan to step down in June

Cesar Chavez Ravenswood Middle School Principal Amanda Kemp is leaving to care for her elderly mother

by Angela Swartz / Almanac

Uploaded: Thu, Feb 9, 2023, 3:17 pm

After 13 years in the Ravenswood district, Cesar Chavez Ravenswood Middle School Principal Amanda Kemp will step down from leading the East Palo Alto school at the end of the school year.

Kemp, who started in the district as an English language arts and social studies teacher at Los Robles-Ronald McNair Academy before becoming an administrator, is leaving the job to take care of her elderly mother, who is 91. Her last day will be June 30.

"This community and especially the children in it have a special place in my heart," she said in a district newsletter. "The only thing that would pull me from this beloved community is my own family. ... I will miss the students and community greatly but know they are in good hands with the amazing staff of CCRMS. It has been an honor and a privilege to be able to serve you and your children all of these years. Thank you for trusting me with them."

In July, Kemp will move to Ventura County to live with her mother, she said in the newsletter.

Before becoming the principal of the middle school, Kemp served as principal at Los Robles-Ronald McNair Academy, then Belle Haven Elementary School, according to her LinkedIn page. Before that, she worked for the Redwood City Elementary School District in administrative roles.

The San Mateo County Office of Education named her "San Mateo County Secondary Teacher of the Year" in 2014.

The Ravenswood City School District governing board will review the job description for the principal role at its board meeting on Thursday, Feb. 9, as it begins to search for Kemp's replacement.

The compensation for the role will be between the range is $146,765 and $174,310, according to Chief Business Officer Will Eger.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.