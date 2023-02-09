House fire displaces 11 people in East Palo Alto on Thursday morning

Eleven people were displaced by a fire at a home in East Palo Alto early Thursday morning, fire officials said.

The fire was reported shortly after 5:30 a.m. at a two-story home in the 2200 block of Pulgas Avenue, according to the Menlo Park Fire Protection District.

Firefighters determined that no one needed to be rescued at the scene and eventually extinguished the fire. Four adults and seven children living at the home have been displaced, according to the fire district.

The cause of the fire, which destroyed the second-story level and damaged the lower level of the home, remains under investigation.