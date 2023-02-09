Cellphone, tablet computer, purse stolen in overnight home burglary

A Palo Alto woman woke up on Thursday morning to find her home in the city's Midtown neighborhood was burglarized overnight, police said.
The residential burglary happened in the 2600 block of Cowper Street, and was reported to the city's emergency dispatcher center around 11:15 a.m. on Feb. 9, according to a police press release.
The woman, who's in her 80s, went to bed around 10 p.m. on Wednesday and woke up at about 8 a.m. Thursday, when she found out her cellphone, tablet computer and purse were stolen. She suspects she didn't lock the front door where investigators found pry marks, which is a sign that whoever burglarized the residence may have used force to gain entry, police said.
A houseguest, a woman in her 20s, was also at the residence during the burglary and was asleep while the theft occurred, according police. As of Thursday evening, police haven't released surveillance footage or any information on the burglar or burglars.
Home burglaries in which the residents are home rarely happen in the city, according to police. The last reported incident was in November, when a Ventura neighborhood resident found a man who allegedly broke into her home, stole a vacuum cleaner and fled. He was arrested about two hours later.
The Police Department noted that most home burglaries take place during the daytime hours when trespassers have a lower chance of facing residents, who are typically away from the property. The public is advised to lock side yard gates, secure all windows and doors during the overnight hours and leave a spare house key with a trusted neighbor instead of placing it outside of their home. More crime prevention tips can be found at cityofpaloalto.org.
Anyone with information about the overnight burglary is asked to call the department's 24-hour dispatch center at 650-329-2413. Anonymous tips can be emailed to [email protected] or sent by text message or voicemail to 650-383-8984.
Comments
51 minutes ago
51 minutes ago
With all empathy due the victim, some of this doesn't make sense. "She suspects she didn't lock the front door where investigators found pry marks, which is a sign that whoever burglarized the residence may have used force to gain entry" -- if the door was unlocked, there was no need to use force to gain entry. Our Palo Alto elders are too often preyed upon here. Automatic locks aren't the best solution, either. I've locked myself out more than once. Hope there is some local webcam footage to find the crooks.
17 minutes ago
17 minutes ago
If she went to bed at 10 p.m. and woke up at 8 a.m., how does she know it happened overnight? It could've happened early in the morning. Burglaries rarely happen in the middle of the night.
If they used force to gain entry it sounds like the front door was locked.