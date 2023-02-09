Cellphone, tablet computer, purse stolen in overnight home burglary

A Palo Alto woman woke up on Thursday morning to find her home in the city's Midtown neighborhood was burglarized overnight, police said.

The residential burglary happened in the 2600 block of Cowper Street, and was reported to the city's emergency dispatcher center around 11:15 a.m. on Feb. 9, according to a police press release.

The woman, who's in her 80s, went to bed around 10 p.m. on Wednesday and woke up at about 8 a.m. Thursday, when she found out her cellphone, tablet computer and purse were stolen. She suspects she didn't lock the front door where investigators found pry marks, which is a sign that whoever burglarized the residence may have used force to gain entry, police said.

A houseguest, a woman in her 20s, was also at the residence during the burglary and was asleep while the theft occurred, according police. As of Thursday evening, police haven't released surveillance footage or any information on the burglar or burglars.

Home burglaries in which the residents are home rarely happen in the city, according to police. The last reported incident was in November, when a Ventura neighborhood resident found a man who allegedly broke into her home, stole a vacuum cleaner and fled. He was arrested about two hours later.