Palo Alto sued over delay in adopting housing plan

Two pro-housing groups are asking the court to limit Palo Alto’s control over approving development application because it has not adopted a plan for adding more than 6,000 new dwellings by the state's Jan. 31 deadline.
Like most other Bay Area jurisdictions, the city has not yet received any feedback from the state Department of Housing and Community Development on its draft Housing Element, which the city submitted on Dec. 23. The document, which took more than a year of work, lays out the city’s plan to add 6,086 new dwellings by 2031. As of last week, only a few cities, including Alameda, Emeryville, San Francisco and Redwood City, have received a green light from the state.
The lawsuit was filed in the Santa Clara County Superior Court on Feb. 2 by the nonprofits Yes In My Backyard (YIMBY) and the California Housing Defense Fund. The two groups point to a provision in the Housing Element Law that restricts the ability of cities with drafts that are not in "substantial compliance" with the law to disapprove housing developments that have an affordability component.
The law also requires jurisdictions that are more than 120 days late to complete all the required zoning changes to implement their plans within one year, rather than three.
The groups have filed 12 lawsuits against various Bay Area jurisdictions and plan to file more in the coming weeks, according to an announcement from the nonprofits. The group of cities being sued includes Belvedere, Burlingame, Cupertino, Daly City, Fairfax, Martinez, Novato, Palo Alto, Pinole, Pleasant Hill and Richmond.
"There’s no excuse for these cities to be in violation of state law," Sonja Trauss, YIMBY Law Executive Director, said in a news releas. "Cities have had years to plan for this. They've also received resources and feedback from us, our volunteer watchdogs, and HCD."
The cities, she said, are "trying to push the responsibility onto other communities and avoid having to welcome new neighbors. It’s time for them to be held accountable."
The two nonprofits claim that they had sent the city a letter in December informing them that they would forego litigation if city officials acknowledge in writing that they would "not be in substantial compliance" by Jan. 31 and that they will be "prohibited from rejecting any [affordable housing development" based on the Housing Accountability Act. The city reportedly did not submit a response.
"Because the City has not adopted a sixth revision of its housing element, and its statutory deadline has passed, the City is out of compliance with the Housing Element Law," the petition states.
The City Council approved its draft Housing Element in November, launching a 30-day public review period before the document was forwarded to the state for review. Council members have said that they expect that Palo Alto, like almost every other city, will be required to make some revisions to its plan and resubmit it before getting an approval, a process that typically takes months.
Palo Alto's plan focuses much of the city's future growth in commercial and industrial areas in the south end of the city, around San Antonio Road and Fabian Way. The strategy banks of rezoning these areas for residential use and constructing about 2,000 new dwellings at 290 sites in this area.
Other strategies call for building housing at public parking lots, encouraging accessory dwelling units and increasing allowed density in areas near transit.
The petition from Keith Diggs of Yes in My Backyard and Dylan Casey, executive director of the California Housing Defense Fund asks Santa Clara County Superior Court for a writ of mandate requiring the city to adopt its new Housing Element in accordance with the state schedule. They also request a declaration finding that the city is out of compliance with the Housing Element Law "from Feb. 1, 2023, until the City lawfully adopts a sixth revision of its housing element that substantially complies with the Housing Element Law."
"It is unacceptable that most Bay Area cities have failed to come up with plans to address the ongoing housing crises," Casey said. "We cannot begin to fix our housing problems when local governments respond to clear state directives by dragging their feet and looking for loopholes to avoid their responsibilities to provide needed housing growth. We hope these lawsuits will help get cities back on track."
The petitioners are also asking that the court order the city to rezone sites according to the accelerated schedule and that it be barred from relying on code provisions to disapprove of housing projects or make such projects infeasible.
Of course Yimby sued - it's what they get paid for. Lots of lawsuits now, a zillion more to come.
Palo Alto turned in its Housing Element in early December, has yet gotten comment back from HCD. I expect the Housing Element to be certified and this lawsuit to be moot.
I also expect that when the state tries to hold cities all over CA responsible for its totally unrealistic unfunded affordable housing goals, cities will rise up and sue enmasse (Palo Altos affordable housing assignment alone will cost about $2.2 billion). Affordable housing is wanted and needed, but this is an ill-conceived con-game having no realistic way of achieving the housing we need.
If they really cared about housing, they'd push to convert all the empty offices and hotels during this new economic downturn. They would have also pushed for more truly affordable housing rather than the profitable market rate units for highly paid techies who might not even be here next year if the layoffs continue at their current rate.
But that wouldn't make their backers in the real estate and construction industry happy. And that's why they keep recruiting "lobbyists" with no conception of economic cycles, no awareness of climate change and that we don't have enough water for the new huge number of NEW residents forget the existing ones, us.
Instead they keep mouthing meaningless nonsense like "more housing will bring down prices." Hah! Tell that to the most densely populated cities like Manhattan.
YIMBY is crazy to set such high expectations for Palo Alto! All I have seen being built in our town for the past 20 years are office buildings and Stanford faculty housing. All house owners are NIMBY until they turn YIMBY when their kids turn 18 and leave the bay area to never return because they can't afford it.
Not to worry, Palo Alto is this time moving at a fast pace and TALKING about replacing the McDonald's and fish market restaurants on El Camino near page mill with a 300-single-bedrooms apartment. Oh but wait, parking is going to be a problem... or the increased foot traffic that can slow down traffic... or the lack of a bicycle lane.
Lived here most of my life, am a Palo Alto homeowner, happy to see these suits get filed. I'm embarrassed to live in this town, frankly, specifically because of Palo Alto's approach to housing, among other things. We need to do better and apparently lawsuits are the only thing that will motivate the city council to take any action to increase equity. (See e.g. the lawsuit over Foothills Park.)
If you want to increase "equity" then change the housing targets specifying only 5% very low income and 10^ sort of low income. How is housing highly paid single tech workers in studios helping equity? Do they have ties to the community? Will they be here in 3 years?
When the pie gets smaller, the table manners change.
I don't understand the legislative intent and I certainly don't understand nuances of the governing law and regulations. I look forward to whatever merit a judge(s) finds in these two lawsuits.
@PaNative - I don't understand your comments. Palo Alto has more affordable housing per capita than almost every city in Santa Clara county - I think we're ranked #2. We should all be proud of Palo Alto's long term efforts to create affordable housing in an a very expensive city.
Frivolous lawsuits while the city has submitted a plan to the state and is waiting on them for a response just adds expense and friction to the process. I hope those filing these lawsuits are rightly rebuffed. It would very interesting to understand the source of the funding for these lawsuits. Where does YIMBY Action get its funding from?
In today's report by the San Francisco Chronicle, it said these suits are backed by the National Association of Realtors.
"Housing advocates are about to deliver a message to the Bay Area: Comply with state housing law or face the consequences.
The message is being delivered in the form of 12 lawsuits, most of which will be publicly unveiled for the first time Tuesday by three pro-housing legal nonprofits: YIMBY Law, the California Housing Defense Fund and Californians for Homeownership, which was founded and is financially supported by the California Association of Realtors."
Other research has shown that the YIMBY's are backed by big-dollar contributions from high tech execs and VCs like the CEO of Yelp, VC Marc Andreesen and his wife, the daughter of Mr Arrilega (one of the areas biggest developers) who naturally support the more profitable market-rate housing. Andreesen and his wife made national business news when their opposition to multi-family near their $16.6M Atherton mansion was cited as just one example of the YUMBY's hypocrisy.
Look up the WikiPedia entry on their other big-name backers, including the construction trades, Apartment Owners Association etc.
Felix has it right. Can't state it any better. Just wonder though how many of these YIMBY members live and own homes in the cities they are sueing or if they own homes at all. One thing for sure is that developers are in it for profitability and low income housing ain't it. My guess is these lawsuits will be hung up in the courts for years.
The hyperbole of these YIMBY groups' statements is truly astounding. The Chron article that @Online posted says this:
"We are talking, after all, about enforcing that simplest of concepts: the deadline. It’s baked into us in elementary school; if you don’t turn in your homework on time, there will be consequences."
How utterly condescending. An over-simplification of a complex problem.
For more of this nonsense, check out the CalHDF website: Web Link
It includes descriptions of their lawsuits, some which lead with the phrase "We Won!"
There's absolutely no meaningful discussion of why following the state's housing mandate is a good thing, or what the impacts to infrastructure will be.
The webpage is merely a lawyer contact front. It even has the audicity to include a "Donate" button.
Yeah, you won and California lost.
Posturing
YIMBY is a national organization funded by tech, investment firms, developers, builders and politicians. They pass re: tiny ‘affordable’ housing numbers in projects that are pitched to tech workers IOW market rate. The pro tem Akins’s partner is a developer. If you look at the teacher housing coming to Palo Alto and the already constructed Whilton Court apartments you will not see the developer imprint. Instead the county and nonprofits etc. worked together to get this TRULY affordable housing launched.
YIMBY posits the crusading ‘good guy’ narrative as helping society. We do need housing for modest and low income folks but those are not priorities for the YIMBY crowd. Their priority is making Silicon Valley tech housing at market rate. Again, follow the money as lawsuits require mega dollars. Judges loathe frivolous cases as these will waste their time and further clog the judicial system.
1. If the state cared to produce affordable housing, subsidies would have been mandated. If YIMBYs were honest they'd sue the state for funds to support affordable housing. Conclusion: affordable housing IS NOT the goal. But, I don't suppose those who file lawsuits about this care because...
2. What is this legislation providing? Along with enormous developer profits, I've always assumed it provides support for money laundering. Is there any anti-corruption legislation embedded in this legislation? I haven't read it all, but please enlighten me if it exists. Given the continuous openness of US real estate to money laundering, I assume YIMBY means Yes I am for Money laundering in your Back Yard.
