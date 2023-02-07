Higher fines backed for gas-powered leaf blowers

But even with increased manpower, the current law hampers the city's ability to enforce the ban, according to staff. A chief obstacle is a requirement that after a zoning violation is reported and observed, the person committing the violation must be given a five-day notice to comply with law. They would only get cited if after that five-day period, the city observes them committing a violation yet again, a highly unlikely occurrence given the short duration of many landscaping jobs. As a result, the city is aware of only three citations being issued for this violation, all in the past six weeks.

"Before the council took action on leaf blower enforcement recently, all my neighbors in all directions used gasoline leaf blowers," said Matthew Lennig, whose home is on Lois Lane. "But once the city deployed the leaf blower code inspector, it was only a matter of weeks before my neighbors switched to electric. This has significantly improved my quality of life."

The Monday votes were the latest effort by the city to respond to years of complaints by residents about the air- and noise-pollution impacts of gas-powered leaf blowers, which have been illegal in residential neighborhoods since 2005. To the consternation of many, the ban had been largely left unenforced until last year, when the city added a code enforcement officer position dedicated to addressing the problem. The new code enforcement officer, Craig Hartley, began his new job 10 months ago and has been meeting with neighbors and gardeners about the city's leaf blower ban. His efforts have apparently paid off, with some residents reporting that the situation has gotten considerably better in recent months.

By a 5-2 vote, with Greg Tanaka and Vicki Veenker dissenting, council members voted to raise fines for violation of the leaf blower ban and to eliminate an existing rule that requires the city's code enforcement officer to observe a violation twice, at least five days apart, before issuing a citation. In a separate vote, the council unanimously agreed to specify in the zoning code that it's not just the operators of the noisy devices but also the homeowners and property managers who hire them that can be subject to penalties.

"We love our trees and somehow we hate our leaves," Burt said. "And leaves are not litter. They have never historically been viewed as litter except for a few people who really had a fetish over immaculate gardens. But most of us – we don't need this. Leaves create mulch. They can be beautiful."

Other council members suggested that the higher penalties are appropriate and pointed to the heightened awareness across the state about the harm of gas-powered leaf blowers. State lawmakers had also passed a law in 2021 banning sales of new gas-powered leaf blowers starting in 2024.

Council members also voted to increase fines to $250 for the first violation, $500 for the second and $1,000 for all subsequent violations. That's up from the current level of $100 for the first violation, $150 for the second and $300 for the third. Tanaka was the only council member who objected to the higher penalties and suggested that the fine increase be limited to 10%.

Veenker and Tanaka voted to retain the five-day warning period for everyone involved in the violation, particularly in the early days of the stepped-up enforcement. The rest of the council felt that doing so would keep the current law relatively toothless. Though they voted 5-2 to remove the five-day noticing requirement, council members agreed to further discuss the issue of who should be held responsible for violations at a future date, when planning staff returns with an ordinance changing the zoning laws.

The council was mostly united in its focus on adding teeth to the existing ban in the short term and on considering an expanded ban in the longer term. The biggest point of contention was on whether there should still be a noticing period for operators of gas-powered leaf blowers. Under the new system, property owners who are not at home at the time of the violation would still receive a notice of violation on the doorstep, informing them of the ban and potential penalties if they get caught again. Operators of the devices, meanwhile, could get cited immediately without warning.

"As gardeners age, it is something to be taken into account, whether it's more difficult for them to stay in the field," Veenker said.

There was less support for banning leaf blowers entirely. City staff noted that the devices are often needed to clear leaves in parks and open spaces. It's one thing to rake a driveway; it's another to rake Foothills Park or the playground at Rinconada Park.

"Poor people are likely to live in more dense housing, which is likely to be near industrial and commercial (zones)," she said. "So they're more likely to be hearing the blowers that have been banned from single-family neighborhoods."

While the council opted not to move ahead with a full-on ban on leaf blowers, members indicated that they would be willing to consider a citywide ban on gas-powered leaf blowers. They unanimously agreed to direct the council's Policy and Services Committee to explore a potential city-wide ban, which would then return to the full council for consideration and possible adoption. Vice Mayor Greer Stone was among those who said he would support expanding it in favor of expanding the ban on gas-powered leaf blowers to city properties and non-residential zones.

"Using an electric leaf blower instead of a gas one is kind of like driving your Tesla half a block to the post office instead of driving your SUV," Coale said. "Using a rake is much more suited to the job."

Some residents pushed the council to go further by extending the ban to commercial zones, banning all leaf blowers (not just the gas-powers) or both. David Coale, an environmental advocate, was one of several who touted the virtues of raking leaves over blowing them. Gardeners often use leaf blowers in inappropriate places and blow away leaf litter that should be left underneath plants and that creates mulch, humus and habitats for insects and small organisms.

"When I'm working from home and I want to open my window to get fresh air, I can nearly always hear a gas-leaf blower off in the distance if not in that moment than 10 or 20 minutes later," Grossman said. "If I try to work on the deck in my backyard, same thing.

Helene Grossman, who led the charge last year in lobbying for more enforcement of the leaf-blower ban, was part of a group of residents who testified Monday about the disruption that the devices cause. Last year, more than 200 residents signed her petition asking the city to crack down on gas-powered leaf blowers.

"We have not been very successful in being able to catch a subsequent violation taking place in order to cite the violator of that provision," Planning Director Jonathan Lait said at Monday night's meeting.

Higher fines backed for gas-powered leaf blowers

Council also interested in expanding ban to commercial zones, city-owned properties