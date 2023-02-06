City's new shuttle service is a departure from the past

While the shuttle system has yet to make its debut, the reviews from residents are already mixed. Some favorably recalled the old shuttle service. Herb Borock noted that the former system, with its fixed times and routes, focused on "activity points" where residents without cars wanted to go and stopped near areas where they lived. The new system, he suggested, is mainly motivated by the fact that "there is a bunch of money to spend."

In its form and function, the new iteration of the shuttle system will resemble ride-hailing services like Uber and Lyft more than a traditional public bus service. Though the new shuttles will be emblazoned with the city logo, they will be operated by Via, a transportation company that currently provides services to public agencies such as Mountain View, Cupertino, BART and private companies such as Google and Genentech. Some will be hybrids, others will be electric vehicles.

By prioritizing flexible over fixed and fee over free, Palo Alto Link represents a stark departure from the Palo Alto Shuttle, the free bus system that the city discontinued in the early days of the pandemic as part of a broad round of budget cuts. The old shuttle system had two routes, the Crosstown and the Embarcadero, and it served about 550 riders per day, many of them students and seniors, according to staff from the Office of Transportation. Rides were free for all.

Starting on March 7, residents and visitors will be able to summon through an app or a phone call a shuttle service called Palo Alto Link, which for a fee of $3.50 will pick them up and drop them off near their chosen locations. Boosted by a $2.5 million grant from Measure B, the 2016 transportation tax measure, the program will be in place on a pilot basis for 18 months.

The council was generally enthusiastic about the new service, even as members acknowledged some of its limitations. One is its hours of operations. The new service will only be available Monday through Friday, between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. Council member Julie Lythcott-Haims suggested that the city consider expanding the hours to better match Caltrain peak commute times, which are 6 to 9 a.m. and 4 to 7 p.m. She noted that one of the objectives of the new program is to provide a last-mile option for commuters into the city.

"This is a fix and it's low-cost and the difference between this and the freaking bus is you can … get this service easily and then it takes you right where you want to go," Dellenbach said. "And this is fantastic and the bus doesn't do that."

Winter Dellenbach, however, said she was stoked about the new shuttle system, which she said will make it easier for her and other residents to go about their businesses when they don't have a car available to them.

"Not only is it a completely different system but now it costs money as well," Erman said during a Monday public hearing on the new shuttle service. "So we used to have a free shuttle but now you have to pay money, and in fact the full price for adult fare is more than a VTA fare. I can ride VTA to San Jose for $2.50 but to go across Palo Alto apparently a full-price adult fare is $3.50."

But the program remains an experiment. Kamhi pointed out that the old shuttle system saw its ridership drop every year since 2016 and it remains to be seen how big the demand will be for the new service. After 18 months, it will be up to the council to decide whether to continue the system and, if so, how to fund it.

"So you can imagine how much that cost. This is now a $1 trip for them each direction," Kamhi said. "It's hard to compare to traditional transit service, but it does typically reflect higher costs."

Kamhi gave the example of Avenidas, the nonprofit that provides services to local seniors. When a senior needs to get to an appointment, Kamhi said, they often have no way to get there through public transportation and require someone from Avenidas to arrange a Lyft ride for them each way.

Lythcott-Haims also said she was concerned that the city is becoming a "pay-to-play city" and suggested enhancing marketing efforts to attract more ridership so that prices can be lowered further. But Philip Kamhi, Palo Alto's chief transportation official, noted that Palo Alto Link already represents a bargain when compared to other on-demand services. For low-income residents, riders with disabilities and youths, the price per ride is only $1.

"We do know some of the supercommuters who come here and folks who come here and need to go to other places really could use additional evening services or even weekend service," Baird said. "So we're looking at ways to expand that as we can."

To sweeten the deal, staff is preparing to offer the first month of rides for free and to create weekly and monthly passes that will cater to regular commuters. The Office of Transportation is discussing with Stanford Research Park a possible partnership, with Stanford providing funding and the city offering the service to its tenants. Nathan Baird, the city's transportation manager, suggested that the city may also look at ways to add hours in the future.

"They are very different types of models," Kahmi said. "Ultimately, we'll have to make a decision at the end of this pilot program about what type of service we want to continue with."

City's new shuttle service is a departure from the past

Palo Alto Link eschews fixed routes in favor of on-demand model