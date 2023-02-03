Palo Alto rejects calls to pick mayor by rotation

Changing the policy was always going to be a tough sell, given that it would require the council's political majority to effectively give up its power to choose the two leadership positions in future years. The change would also elevate Tanaka, who frequently casts the lone dissenting vote on items that require major expenditures and who routinely criticizes his colleagues and city staff for being wasteful with public funds, to the council's leadership position.

But as the council this week took on a broad revision of its procedures, members opted not to move ahead with the change. While Tanaka and council member Julie Lythcott-Haims both argued in favor of making the change and council member Vicki Veenker supported scheduling a full discussion of the topic at a future date, the other four members all agreed that maintaining the current system, in which council members vote on who will serve as their mayor and vice mayor, works just fine and that the policy should remain as is.

The topic of mayoral election came up last year as part of the council's revision of its procedures and protocols. At that time, council members Alison Cormack and Greg Tanaka had both suggested that the city halt its current practice and switch to a rotation based on seniority, much like in Menlo Park, Mountain View and most other cities in the region.

Palo Alto swiftly rejected on Monday calls to reconsider how it elects its mayor, opting to retain the city's long-standing tradition of leaving it up to City Council members to select who will lead them every year.

Palo Alto's current policy, which is enshrined in the municipal code, states that the council "shall elect one of its members as mayor and one as vice-mayor at the first regular council meeting in January each year. The election of mayor and vice mayor shall be by a vote of a majority of the members of the council."

Tanaka opted not to vote at all, triggering a stalemate that only concluded when Cormack agreed to throw her support to DuBois. With two of Cormack's political allies, Liz Kniss and Adrian Fine subsequently concluding their terms, that was as close as she would get to obtaining a leadership position on the council.

Cormack, who concluded her four-year term last year, also could not get elected to a leadership position on a council that was dominated by the members who leaned toward the more slow-growth "residentialist" camp. She came closest in 2019 , when the council split 3-3 along political lines on whether to elect her or now-former council member Tom DuBois as vice mayor.

Even though Tanaka has been serving on the council since 2017 and is now in his second term , he has not served as a mayor or vice mayor. Last month, he was passed over yet again when the council selected Lydia Kou and Greer Stone to serve as its mayor and vice mayor, respectively.

"Voters didn't elect us to be mayor, they did not elect us to be vice mayor. They elected us to be council members," Stone said. "I think the skill of a council member is very different from the skill of leadership, of being mayor or vice mayor."

The council majority was not swayed. Council member Pat Burt, who last year served as mayor for the third time , said Monday that believes the current policy is the correct one and that he would not support returning for a prolonged discussion. And Stone rejected the idea that having council members elect their own mayor and vice mayor somehow discounts voters. He observed that voters only get to weigh in on who gets to serve on the council and that they voted in the current members under the "presumption of our current rules."

"Such choices may have had nothing to do with gender or race," Lythcott-Haims said. "It may just be that council members Cormack and Tanaka have been on the wrong side of the majority on various issues, but the fact remains that the residents of the city have voted for council members Tanaka and Cormack in large numbers and by passing them over for leadership we're effectively discounting those voters' opinions."

Lythcott-Haims, who last month backed Tanaka for vice mayor, supported moving ahead with such a change. She observed that the council has become more diverse in recent years with more women and people of color in leadership positions. Unfortunately, she said, women and people of color are often passed over for leadership opportunities both in the private and public sectors. She also noted that Tanaka had served on the council for longer than Stone and had received more votes in 2020 , when they were both were on the ballot.

They also adopted a policy that encourages a member to declare themselves absent if they disconnect from the meeting and fail to reconnect on five attempts — a rule meant to ensure that meetings won't be unduly delayed. And they backed a policy that directs council members who are submitting "colleagues memos" that propose new policies to consider the timing of their submissions to make sure their terms don't end before the item is taken up.

The council was more united when it came to revising other procedures, including ones governing remote participation. After a long debate, council members agreed by a 6-1 vote, with Kou dissenting, to allow members to participate remotely up to five times per year (Kou had suggested that the number should be three).

"Our residents expect more from us than organizing us like a kindergarten class might pick a team captain for a game of softball," Stone said. "This isn't about elevating our own political ambitions for self-serving purposes, it's about picking the best candidate for the job."

Time served, he argued, shouldn't be the main factor in determining leadership positions. Barack Obama, he noted, was a freshman senator when he ran for U.S. president. Palo Alto's current practice allows members to elect mayor and vice mayor based on merit, not just seniority.

Palo Alto rejects calls to pick mayor by rotation

City Council opts to keep current practice in which members vote to pick the city's mayor and vice mayor