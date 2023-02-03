Opinion: It's time to talk about switching to electric

The national news was recently all aflutter about a comment made by someone at the Consumer Product Safety Board regarding the increasing evidence that cooking with methane (aka "natural") gas is a health hazard. While gas stoves appear to burn clean, chemists have long known that combustion of methane creates invisible by-products including nitrogen dioxide and formaldehyde. Studies now show that these gases increase the probability of childhood asthma and lung problems among elders.
There's a mini-war about gas stoves going on, as those of us who are working to curb climate disruption advocate for phasing them out. The comedian Rollie Williams (who's also an environmental studies major) has a funny YouTube video showing how gas companies have used "cooking with gas" to camouflage their true money-makers: big gas-burning furnaces. As environmental concerns are growing, more people know that when methane is burned, it creates carbon dioxide, a significant greenhouse gas. Moreover, methane is even worse when it's not burned, since it has 80 times the warming impact of CO2 within Earth's atmosphere.
Even if it didn't disrupt Earth's climate, methane gas is a safety hazard. We all know the first thing to do after an earthquake is to shut off the gas line outside to reduce potential for a fire. Gas companies know how much gas they are pumping from the ground — and they know how much they are billing us for — and utilities reports have documented that these numbers often don't match. Where does the missing gas go? Gas coming from the well-head is pressurized, so it readily appears when we turn the knob on a stove. This pressurized gas seeps through little cracks in the pipes that run under all our streets, seeking an escape. PG&E's poorly maintained gas lines led to the San Bruno explosion in 2010 where eight people were killed and 37 homes blew up in their neighborhood.
So, for safety, health and environmental reasons, gas-fueled buildings need to join the horse-and-buggy on history's scrap heap. But there are obstacles for homeowners in making this switch: It takes time to interview contractors, decide which equipment to buy, determine if the house needs more electrical capacity — and how to pay for it.
While some may feel that Palo Alto's reputation as an environmental leader has dimmed somewhat in the past few years, the city is now again in the forefront of cities moving into the electrification era. With our electricity portfolio 100% carbon neutral since 2013 and the ban on gas in new construction adopted in 2020, Palo Alto is now addressing the water-heater issue by offering an exciting, no hassle way to switch your water heater from gas to electric.
Based on ideas proposed by Carbon Free Palo Alto, City of Palo Alto Utilities (CPAU) is offering a "direct install" program through which an experienced company installs a standard electric heat pump system for $2,700. (Costs can vary, depending on tank size and where the system is located.) CPAU also offers "on-bill financing" so that the customer can choose to pay half the cost with a $20/month payment over five years on the regular utility bill. For more on the CPAU program, see cityofpaloalto.org/switchyourwaterheater.
Because this program makes switching so easy, our 350SV Palo Alto Climate Team nonprofit is recruiting volunteers for a citywide canvass, 1 to 4 p.m. on Feb. 11 and 12. Training will be provided online the week of Feb. 6, and volunteers will receive a list of homeowners with whom to talk. Flyers will be left on the porch if no one is home. Volunteers can go out individually or with a partner, and student participants can earn community service hours. To volunteer, sign up at bit.ly/water-heater-canvass.
Talking with others about curbing climate change is a great way to help solve this important global challenge. As climate scientist Katherine Hayhoe said in her 2018 TED talk, "The most important thing you can do about climate change is talk about it." Our 350 group has done a couple dozen "beta-test" conversations with our neighbors, and we've found that people are friendly and pleased to learn about the city program. We're volunteers, so people don't expect us to be experts, and we'll give out info from CPAU for them to read.
Of course, we may also get some challenging questions, especially in light of power outages caused by the recent storms. Some are rightly concerned about switching to all electric appliances if the power system is unreliable. Others may ask, "Is there enough electricity available on cloudy days?" or "Can the grid handle such increases in electric use?" or "Isn't switching to electricity too expensive?"
There are answers to all these questions. Electrical technology is becoming "smarter" and more efficient every day. Moreover, the cost of batteries is declining, while technology (already found in the Ford F-150 Lightning and Rivian trucks) will soon be widely available to keep a household humming when there's an extended power outage. Electricity supplies from solar and wind are growing every year, and they now cost the same or less than that produced by burning fossil fuels — and by the time millions of homes are converted to electricity, our grid will be modernized to handle the increased load. And for customers, studies show that, over time, the total cost of switching to electricity is cheaper than replacing gas equipment.
Some people choose not to accept these responses, yet the key question is: "What is the alternative?" If folks continue to deny that using fossil fuels causes climate change, are they willing to accept more wildfires, more storms, sea level rise, droughts ... and famine? The truth about switching to electricity is that we have to do it. The longer we wait to make changes, the more it will cost us, and the more people will suffer.
Earth is in serious trouble — and so we hope you'll join us for an afternoon of talking with neighbors about the city's electric water heater offer.
Comments
Registered user
Another Palo Alto neighborhood
8 hours ago
8 hours ago
8 hours ago
Let's not talk about this until our electricity service is more reliable. It seems that on an almost weekly basis, somewhere in Palo Alto loses power due to branches falling even in sunny weather, critters of the running or flying type, balloons of the helium type, cars crashing into poles, or a lightning strike!
With the number of residences rising, the move towards electric vehicles and the additonal calls on our electric power being reliable increasing due to working from home and home businesses, we cannot call our power meaning a few hours of the inconvenience of being in the dark.
First the utilities must be able to assure us that they can cope with the increased demands of us as consumers being able to rely on the amount of power we need and secondly the utilities must get the lines underground to protect them and our supply from the damage that causes all our power outages. The maintenance costs and overtime costs each time it rains must be a drain on their budgets, so when our lines are underground they will save money from these.
Our utilities bill has basically doubled in recent months. Don't force us to spend even more money changing our routines for a service that is inefficient and unreliable.
Community Center
Community Center
6 hours ago
6 hours ago
6 hours ago
I have no intention of going all electric. My house is 99 years old with 100 amp service that is stretched to the max. Upgrading my service to 200 amps is quite expensive. Then add the cost of a heat pump, electric furnaces and electric stove. My wife and I won't be around long enough to realize the benefits. And last but not least, a developer will soon buy this house and demolish it, thereby negating any long term benefit. Then the developer can go all electric.
Registered user
Embarcadero Oaks/Leland
6 hours ago
6 hours ago
6 hours ago
What a farce. Maybe if the city stopped virtue-signalling and started providing reliable electric service by undergrounding they might have some basis for their argument. Until then, let's table the discussion.
Instead of being in "the forefront" how about being in the present and providing cost-effective utility services that don't bankrupt us?? (Checked YOUR bills lately??)
Neighboring cities like San Carlos have already rejected this forced conversion. We should, too.
Green Acres
Green Acres
6 hours ago
6 hours ago
6 hours ago
The water heater pilot program is a great idea. However, it seems that any remodeling costs to provide electrical power to the heater and/or access to outdoor air as the source of heat will not be included. In older houses like ours, those costs could run $20,000 or more. I hope such burdensome costs will not be forced on residents, or we may end up with people turning to arguably carbon-neutral wood burning for heat.
Duveneck/St. Francis
Duveneck/St. Francis
6 hours ago
6 hours ago
6 hours ago
The State of California in the summer time frequently asks residents not to use appliances during the day and to keep air conditioning on the high side because the electric grid will shut down. Why all electric until the State can get more electric power???
Adobe-Meadow
Adobe-Meadow
6 hours ago
6 hours ago
6 hours ago
Most people do not understand where electricity comes from. In C. J. Box's book "Below Zero" in the state of Wyoming is a giant elecricity generator which requires 24/7 trains filled with coal to create steam which drives giant turbines. They are creating electricity which is then driven down to substations which feed the upper US in that region. The state of Utah is mining coal which they are selling to China. They wanted to bring that coal down to the Port of Oakland via train to ship out. That is still an argument which keeps surfacing.
Electricity via batteries? Your President just shut off mining the minerals needed to make the batteries. Geo thermal-we ride between drought and overflow - and now they cannot manage the overflow.
Kimberely Strassel in the WSJ wrote an opinion "The Campaign to Ban Gas Stoves."The people behind this are not scientist looking out for your health.
Palo Alto is not an "environmental leader", never has been. Bottom line is that the US does not have the capability now to convert to 100% electricity because the infrastructure to create that is not there. the US keeps running on hype with nothing to back it up. It lost that battle when it turned 100% power efficiency on it's head by shutting down the pipeline. Quit digging us into the rabbit hole any further. Our utility bill just trippled in cost.
Downtown North
Downtown North
6 hours ago
6 hours ago
6 hours ago
The article doesn't mention the costs while some of the commenters talk about not wanting to pay the costs, so allow me to put in numbers. I am building an all-electric ADU which will be connected to the same power as my main house. My electrician determined that I need to increase my power capacity just to cover the additional needs of the ADU. I do not plan to switch out my gas appliances in my main house at this time nor do I have an electric car, both of which will trigger the need of many residents to upgrade their power capacity in the future.
As for the costs, I am paying my electrician more than $10K for the work including buying a new power box. By the way, the lead time on new boxes is at least 6 months. There are also permit fees, but they are a fraction of the cost of the work.
In addition, the city determined that the transformer on my block does not have enough capacity for my increased needs, so they need to split the transformer to install additional capacity. The city has sent me a bill of $11K for this work even though it would have been required eventually for everyone's future electric cars and switch to electric appliances. The city has told me that I am not alone in this.
So, at present, the city does not have enough capacity for its needs, and I am guessing many homeowners can't afford to spend the thousands of dollars needed for the upgrade.
Please note that I am not arguing on either side of the should we electrify debate. Rather, my goal is that we understand all the costs of electrification so that we can have the debate in terms that people can understand. I would like the city to specifically address how they will increase capacity and how they will pay for it. Will the city offer incentives or rebates to homeowners to upgrade their electrical capacity?
Green Acres
Green Acres
5 hours ago
5 hours ago
5 hours ago
On a related topic, it may actually make sense for some to switch TO a gas stove from electric. I was surprised to find that half (50A!) of our 100A electrical service is allocated to our electric stove. Fifty years ago, the existing gas stove was changed to electric, but the gas supply and exhaust vent are still in place. Changing our old electric stove to a new gas stove would free up that electric panel capacity for e.g. an electric car charger, without the tens of thousands of dollars to (try to) get our electric service upgraded.
Crescent Park
Crescent Park
4 hours ago
4 hours ago
4 hours ago
I am for the electrification of Palo Alto, but as many other commenters noted, the distribution grid will need to be updated. Solar and EV alone present enormous challenges to smaller utilities, and I haven't' seen anything from PA utilities to show they are addressing these issues. I can't believe the city was allowed to continue taking utility revenues for the general fund. Voters approved it, so no one to blame but ourselves.
Registered user
Embarcadero Oaks/Leland
1 hour ago
1 hour ago
1 hour ago
About a year ago Diana Diamond published several blogs here noting all the questions she'd submitted to CPAU and other city staffers about how and if they were preparing to deal with increased demand for electricity given the mandates. She finally ended up publishing all the NON-answers she got.
Maybe it's time to do a followup on the city's readiness.