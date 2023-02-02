Fire guts Bill's Cafe and AJ's Quick Clean Center at Midtown shopping plaza

A fire that broke out late Wednesday night at a Midtown shopping plaza destroyed Bill's Cafe and AJ's Quick Clean Center before firefighters extinguished it.
Firefighters responded to the fire at 3175 Middlefield Road around 11:15 p.m. They arrived to find flames largely at AJ's Quick Clean Center, Palo Alto fire Battalion Chief Ryan Stoddard said. The blaze extended through a common attic space shared with three other businesses, Philz Coffee, Bill's Cafe and Palo Alto Fine Wine and Spirits, which also sustained damage.
Stoddard said that based on the magnitude of the flames, it appeared that the fire was burning for some time before firefighters arrived.
"It was ripping out the front when we showed up, with heavy flame coming out of the laundromat," Stoddard said.
The roof above AJ's and Bill's Cafe collapsed, mostly impacting the dry cleaning business. Crews spent about 90 minutes getting the fire under control, according to Stoddard.
It appears the blaze started at AJ's, which was "completely burned" based on char patterns, Stoddard said. The damage there was significant enough to burn through electrical panels, which melted and burned. Both the dry cleaning business and Bill's Cafe were heavily damaged Thursday morning and it remained unclear whether the building would need to be rebuilt entirely or if can be salvaged through major remodeling, according to city officials.
Stoddard estimated the fire caused more than $1 million in damage. It appears AJ's and Bill's Cafe will need to be rebuilt. The Philz Coffee and Palo Alto Fine Wine and Spirits, which are the bookends of the strip mall, appear to be salvageable. Fire Department officials also arrived to perform shoring work on the businesses to make them safe to enter.
Crews made sure the fire didn't extend to other parts of the building before wrapping up their response around 2:30 a.m. Thursday. They stayed on fire watch into the early morning hours.
All the businesses had been closed and locked when firefighters reached the scene. No injuries were reported. Electrical and gas services were shut down to all four businesses.
Fire investigators were at the scene Thursday morning to identify the cause of the fire. The work will involve going through the rubble and looking for burn patterns to determine where they fire started.
Red tape blocked access to the four impacted businesses, which were closed on Thursday morning as fire investigators and a building inspector were on-site assessing the damage. Roughly 10 hours after the fire broke out, the interior of AJ's Quick Clean Center and Bill's Cafe was gutted and debris was visible on the sidewalk facing Middlefield Road.
Neighbors out for their morning walks stopped to survey the damage outside the plaza and mourned the loss of two local businesses. AJ's Quick Clean Center, also known as AJ Cleaners, has been at its location since 1962. Bill's Cafe opened the Middlefield Road restaurant in 2015.
"I'm just sad," said resident Suzanne Usiskan, who lives in the neighborhood. "Everyone from these neighborhoods go to these places."
Judith and Jerry Klein, who eat at Bill's Cafe about twice a month, said the restaurant is popular among area residents.
"It's a neighborhood spot," Judith Klein said. "Everyone comes here, you meet people, you sit outside and the service is great."
Vice Mayor Greer Stone, who lives just north of the shopping plaza, said he was shocked to see the heavy damage to businesses that he normally visits on a daily basis. He surveyed the scene on Thursday morning and talked to firefighters and a store manager at Philz, his regular coffee shop.
The big outstanding question, he said, is whether the entire building could be saved of if it would have to be rebuilt. He noted that Midtown already has a dearth of resident-serving businesses, which makes the loss of places like AJ's and Bill's particularly difficult.
"It's a dramatic loss for the Midtown community and the city as a whole, as well as the region," Stone said. "Any time over the weekend that I visit any place in the shopping center, it's absolutely packed. It's a magnet for people in the region."
Palo Alto crews received assistance from the Santa Clara County and Mountain View fire departments, as well as the Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety, in putting out the blaze.
"Crews did a really good job of getting knockdown," Stoddard said. While it took awhile to reach the attic, "we easily could've lost that whole complex."
Comments
I am sad for the owners of all affected businesses. Hoping that all are well insured.
How long had the Dry Cleaners been closed, I wonder. This is a well used group of businesses and will be very much missed by the local community. Very pleased nobody was hurt but sad to see the businesses unable to open.
Oh no!.
These businesses are side by side on Middlefield, taking up the entire block. If this was on University Ave, would it have been referred to as happening at a strip mall? Hardly. So why here?
This is awful. These businesses all provide wanted and needed services to Midtown residents and others in town.
My heart goes out to the business operators and neighbors. Thank you fire fighters for you work.
Someone needs to explain how long it took for the firefighters to arrive. There are no fire engines in south Palo Alto. Station 4 on Middlefield and Charleston is closed except for medical responses. The fire engine would need to come from either the Arastradero station or the Embarcadero and Newell station.
Dealing with insurance companies can be a nightmare. I don't know enough about city finances to know if there is some sort of emergency fund. Many businesses like this received PPP loans during the worst of the COVID pandemic. Having to be closed, whether for a pandemic or a fire, can be a disaster for a small business. I do realize that Philz and Bill's have other locations. But it's still a really hard blow to any business. I hope something is available to help them weather the storm.
@AlanDavis, my guess would be that the hour: 11:15 and the fact that the building is not right beside residences could account for so much of the fire happening before firefighters arrived. When there was a fire next door to me, in Midtown, they were there SO quickly. But it was around 6PM. I assume that firefighters come when someone calls 911, unless there is a magic signal that they get whenever there's smoke or flames.