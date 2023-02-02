PUBLIC AGENDA: Study session on on-demand shuttle; changes to local zoning laws

A preview of government meetings for the week of Feb. 6.

CITY COUNCIL ... The council plans to hold a study session on the city's new on-demand shuttle; consider new policies to strengthen enforcement of the city's ban on gas-powered leaf blowers; and review the Long-Term Financial Forecast for the years 2024 to 2033. The meeting will begin at 5 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 6, in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. View the full agenda at cityofpaloalto.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 362 027 238.

PLANNING AND TRANSPORTATION COMMISSION ... The commission plans to elect its chair and vice chair, discuss a proposed subdivision at 2147 Yale Ave. and consider changes to local zoning laws to comply with recent state housing laws, including Senate Bill 9. The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8, in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. View the full agenda at cityofpaloalto.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 916 4155 9499.

HISTORIC RESOURCES BOARD ... The board plans to discuss the kickoff of the city's historic inventory update. The meeting will begin at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 9, in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. View the full agenda at cityofpaloalto.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 968 0019 7512.

HUMAN RELATIONS COMMISSION ... The commission plans to recommend funding for the fiscal year 2023-24 Community Development Block Grant; discuss ways to improve renter protections; and discuss the outreach phase of council referral to research the lived experience of Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders. The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 9, in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. View the full agenda at cityofpaloalto.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 919 9454 8701.