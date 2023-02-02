News

PUBLIC AGENDA: Study session on on-demand shuttle; changes to local zoning laws

by Palo Alto Weekly staff / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Thu, Feb 2, 2023, 5:33 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

A preview of government meetings for the week of Feb. 6.

CITY COUNCIL ... The council plans to hold a study session on the city's new on-demand shuttle; consider new policies to strengthen enforcement of the city's ban on gas-powered leaf blowers; and review the Long-Term Financial Forecast for the years 2024 to 2033. The meeting will begin at 5 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 6, in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. View the full agenda at cityofpaloalto.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 362 027 238.

PLANNING AND TRANSPORTATION COMMISSION ... The commission plans to elect its chair and vice chair, discuss a proposed subdivision at 2147 Yale Ave. and consider changes to local zoning laws to comply with recent state housing laws, including Senate Bill 9. The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8, in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. View the full agenda at cityofpaloalto.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 916 4155 9499.

HISTORIC RESOURCES BOARD ... The board plans to discuss the kickoff of the city's historic inventory update. The meeting will begin at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 9, in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. View the full agenda at cityofpaloalto.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 968 0019 7512.

HUMAN RELATIONS COMMISSION ... The commission plans to recommend funding for the fiscal year 2023-24 Community Development Block Grant; discuss ways to improve renter protections; and discuss the outreach phase of council referral to research the lived experience of Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders. The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 9, in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. View the full agenda at cityofpaloalto.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 919 9454 8701.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

Follow Palo Alto Online and the Palo Alto Weekly on Twitter @paloaltoweekly, Facebook and on Instagram @paloaltoonline for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Get uninterrupted access to important local law enforcement news. Become a member today.
Join

PUBLIC AGENDA: Study session on on-demand shuttle; changes to local zoning laws

by Palo Alto Weekly staff / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Thu, Feb 2, 2023, 5:33 pm

A preview of government meetings for the week of Feb. 6.

CITY COUNCIL ... The council plans to hold a study session on the city's new on-demand shuttle; consider new policies to strengthen enforcement of the city's ban on gas-powered leaf blowers; and review the Long-Term Financial Forecast for the years 2024 to 2033. The meeting will begin at 5 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 6, in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. View the full agenda at cityofpaloalto.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 362 027 238.

PLANNING AND TRANSPORTATION COMMISSION ... The commission plans to elect its chair and vice chair, discuss a proposed subdivision at 2147 Yale Ave. and consider changes to local zoning laws to comply with recent state housing laws, including Senate Bill 9. The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8, in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. View the full agenda at cityofpaloalto.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 916 4155 9499.

HISTORIC RESOURCES BOARD ... The board plans to discuss the kickoff of the city's historic inventory update. The meeting will begin at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 9, in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. View the full agenda at cityofpaloalto.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 968 0019 7512.

HUMAN RELATIONS COMMISSION ... The commission plans to recommend funding for the fiscal year 2023-24 Community Development Block Grant; discuss ways to improve renter protections; and discuss the outreach phase of council referral to research the lived experience of Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders. The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 9, in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. View the full agenda at cityofpaloalto.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 919 9454 8701.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.