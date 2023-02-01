News

Child attacked by mountain lion in unincorporated San Mateo County

California fish and wildlife officials launch investigation

by Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Wed, Feb 1, 2023, 9:43 am 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

A mountain lion in an undated photo at Lake Mead National Recreation Area located east of Las Vegas in Nevada. Courtesy National Park Service.

A child was attacked by a mountain lion in unincorporated San Mateo County, the Sheriff's Office announced on Tuesday.

Deputies were dispatched to the 1000 block of Tunitas Creek Road on the report of a mountain lion attack. A child was transported to a local trauma center after the attack, the department said.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife is actively investigating the incident.

Mountain lion sightings are rare, according to San Mateo County Parks, but if anyone who encounters one, they should try to make themselves look as big and imposing as possible. People can wave their arms or coat and shout, according to the San Mateo County Parks safety guide.

The public should also maintain eye contact with the mountain lion and avoid crouching down. People can also reach for any sticks and stones without bending down, then throw them at the cat. Small children and pets should also be picked up. If the mountain lion attacks, people should fight back, the parks department advises.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

Any sightings should be reported to park rangers. Anyone who witnesses dangerous behavior is advised to contact the California Department of Fish and Wildlife at apps.wildlife.ca.gov/wir.

For more information on mountain lions and other potential hazards in local open spaces, visit smcgov.org/parks/be-aware.

This is a developing story.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Palo Alto Weekly reporter Zoe Morgan contributed to this report.

Follow Palo Alto Online and the Palo Alto Weekly on Twitter @paloaltoweekly, Facebook and on Instagram @paloaltoonline for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Child attacked by mountain lion in unincorporated San Mateo County

California fish and wildlife officials launch investigation

by Bay City News Service /

Uploaded: Wed, Feb 1, 2023, 9:43 am

A child was attacked by a mountain lion in unincorporated San Mateo County, the Sheriff's Office announced on Tuesday.

Deputies were dispatched to the 1000 block of Tunitas Creek Road on the report of a mountain lion attack. A child was transported to a local trauma center after the attack, the department said.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife is actively investigating the incident.

Mountain lion sightings are rare, according to San Mateo County Parks, but if anyone who encounters one, they should try to make themselves look as big and imposing as possible. People can wave their arms or coat and shout, according to the San Mateo County Parks safety guide.

The public should also maintain eye contact with the mountain lion and avoid crouching down. People can also reach for any sticks and stones without bending down, then throw them at the cat. Small children and pets should also be picked up. If the mountain lion attacks, people should fight back, the parks department advises.

Any sightings should be reported to park rangers. Anyone who witnesses dangerous behavior is advised to contact the California Department of Fish and Wildlife at apps.wildlife.ca.gov/wir.

For more information on mountain lions and other potential hazards in local open spaces, visit smcgov.org/parks/be-aware.

This is a developing story.

Palo Alto Weekly reporter Zoe Morgan contributed to this report.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.