Child attacked by mountain lion in unincorporated San Mateo County

A child was attacked by a mountain lion in unincorporated San Mateo County, the Sheriff's Office announced on Tuesday.

Deputies were dispatched to the 1000 block of Tunitas Creek Road on the report of a mountain lion attack. A child was transported to a local trauma center after the attack, the department said.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife is actively investigating the incident.

Mountain lion sightings are rare, according to San Mateo County Parks, but if anyone who encounters one, they should try to make themselves look as big and imposing as possible. People can wave their arms or coat and shout, according to the San Mateo County Parks safety guide.

The public should also maintain eye contact with the mountain lion and avoid crouching down. People can also reach for any sticks and stones without bending down, then throw them at the cat. Small children and pets should also be picked up. If the mountain lion attacks, people should fight back, the parks department advises.