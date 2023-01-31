Wrap up January with our end-of-the-month quiz on local news

Clockwise, from top left: The Palo Alto City Council meets on Jan. 9, 2023. Photo by Magali Gauthier; Barrie O'Donnell prepares to hit the ball while playing pickleball at Mitchell Park on Jan. 17, 2023; A city crew removes debris from the Pope-Chaucer Bridge using a bulldozer on Jan. 9, 2023. Photo by Magali Gauthier; Youth Community Service student volunteers look at a display at a Martin Luther King Jr. Day event at Mitchell Park Community Center on Jan. 16, 2023. Photo by Grace Doerfler.
The new year kicked off with storms that drenched Palo Alto and the rest of the state to epic proportions. Over the past 31 days, there also have been other stories that captured the attention of local readers. Test your knowledge of the past month in news with our five-question quiz on Palo Alto happenings.
Comments
There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.