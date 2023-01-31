Developer looks to demolish The Fish Market, build 380 apartments

The two buildings on El Camino Real in Palo Alto that currently house The Fish Market and a McDonald's restaurant would be torn down and replaced with a seven-story residential complex with 380 apartments under a new proposal.
The Menlo Park-based developer Acclaim Companies has also indicated that it plans to rely on Senate Bill 330, which locks in the city's development standards that are in place at the time of an application's submission and which limits the number of public hearings that the city can hold on a proposed development. If approved, it would be one of Palo Alto's tallest and most ambitious residential projects in decades.
The proposal for 3150 El Camino Real reflects a growing tendency by developers, both locally and across the state, to rely on new state laws to get around local restrictions that in the past would have doomed residential projects.
With a height of 84 feet, the development proposed by Acclaim would transcend Palo Alto's 50-foot height limit by a significant margin, and its proposed density of 149 residential units per acre dwarfs the existing limit of 40 units per acre in the commercial zones. The city's zoning code allows residential uses in service commercial (CS) zones on El Camino Real.
It is one of two large residential projects in the Barron Park neighborhood now going through the city's review process. In October, the City Council discussed a development proposed by Oxford Capital Group to build two six-story apartment buildings at 3400 El Camino Real, the current site of the Creekside Inn. The new residential complexes would replace the hotel as well as the buildings that currently house Driftwood Deli and Market and Cibo Restaurant.
But while the Creekside Inn project was proposed under "planned home" zoning, which gives the council broad discretion to reject or modify the project, the new proposal from Acclaim is not requesting planned home zoning and is instead banking on state laws to significantly curtail the city's powers to demand changes.
The state's Density Bonus Law gives developers the right to seek waivers from development regulations, such as height and density standards and parking requirements. Acclaim is planning to include fewer parking spaces than would otherwise be required.
SB 330 also limits the city's ability to request design modifications, provided the applicant has demonstrated that the project meets the city's "objective standards." With the application filed, city staff is now reviewing Acclaim's submission to see if there are any deficiencies, Planning Director Jonathan Lait said.
"That's where we are now. They'll take that information, and they'll have six months to file an application with the locked-in development standards," Lait said.
Acclaim isn't the only housing development in Palo Alto to rely on SB 330 for a residential project. Last summer, the council approved a 48-townhome development at 2850 W. Bayshore Road despite a recommendation from the Architectural Review Board to deny the project. The developer, SummerHill Homes, counted on SB 330 to limit the city to five hearings on the proposal.
The Sobrato Organization also cited SB 330 in its application for a 91-townhome project at 200 Portage Ave., near the former site of Fry's Electronics. That proposal is now on hold, however, as the city and the developer are moving ahead with a broader development agreement that would result in 74 townhomes and require Sobrato to dedicate 3.25-acres of land to the city for development of affordable housing and a new park.
The Fish Market area is one of two Palo Alto sites that the Menlo Park-based developer has been considering for housing. In early 2021, the council gave generally good reviews to Acclaim's proposed "planned home zone" project at 2951 El Camino Real, which included 113 apartments, on the opposite side of El Camino from the Fish Market proposal.
Despite the council's enthusiasm, however, the project faltered after one of the property owners withdrew its support and construction costs escalated, company Vice President Gary Johnson told this news organization earlier this year.
Acclaim had also flirted with a different "planned home zone" project for The Fish Market site. In 2021, it submitted a preliminary application for a five-story development with retail on the ground floor and 129 housing units. Acclaim opted not to advance with that project, and the council never got to review it.
With nearly triple the units, the current project at 3150 El Camino Real is far more ambitious than what the developer was contemplating back then. According to plans that Acclaim submitted, the complex would include a rooftop garden lounge, a coworking area, a fitness area and a clubroom. It would also have a two-level underground garage with 443 parking spaces.
Of the 380 residences, 194 would be one-bedroom apartments. The complex would also include 95 two-bedroom apartments, 19 three-bedroom apartments, 14 studios and 58 junior one-bedroom apartments, which are studios with an additional small living space.
While the application does not state how many dwellings would be offered at below market rate, city law requires at least 15% of the new units (or 57 apartments) to be offered as affordable housing.
Acclaim did not immediately respond to questions about the project.
Registered user
Professorville
5 hours ago
Registered user
5 hours ago
The proposal doesn't seem to be available on the Planning website yet. It'll be interesting to see it when it arrives. Given the recent studies showing that high-rise residential construction currently doesn't pencil out in either San José or San Francisco, what makes this one different? Maybe you could make it work if the units are very small and very expensive, provided there are enough people willing to pay for that. Definitely a risky bet.
Registered user
another community
4 hours ago
Registered user
4 hours ago
Another cracker box lining ECR, without enough parking, etc. Rinse, lather, repeat. And now we can't even have a McDonalds? What does Palo Alto have against fast food? Nobody cooks any more. The 1200 people who will occupy the space will have to walk to CalAve to eat. Oh, ffs.
Registered user
another community
4 hours ago
Registered user
4 hours ago
BTW, every time I pull in to that McD's entry-way, it's a nail-biter. People go too fast in that part of ECR, and I put my blinker on and everything, yet still always expect to get practically rear-ended to get my Happy Meal. There is a woman who works the counter there who has the patience of a saint, Front Line Essential Worker deserves and AWARD and you want to put her on the unemployment line? I hope the residents don't have any kids or old folks visiting. There is nowhere to go there except to get run over trying. The thought of putting a high-rise at that location makes I wish I lived in Manhattan. It has more going for it than Palo Alto. Whyyyyyyy can't we build anything to the WEST of ECR in all of that WIDE OPEN SPACE????
Registered user
Another Palo Alto neighborhood
4 hours ago
Registered user
4 hours ago
I don't use either of those restaurants often, but both are popular and busy. What are we doing in Palo Alto? We are losing affordable, popular venues and it is getting hard to find somewhere to replace some of the old favorites.
We are being forced to shop on Amazon and it seems we will soon be forced to use Uber Eats and get cold food delivered to our doors because it is the easier option than driving to find somewhere new.
Is this indeed the future of Palo Alto living?
Registered user
another community
4 hours ago
Registered user
4 hours ago
Yes Bystander that's what we're coming to. Putting up ugly boxes that all look the same, with the same "amenities" (Chinese made crappy materials and workmanship) with no allure. No defining architecture -- looks like they are using LEGO plans. I'm not even sure if what has gone up in the past few years is earthquake safe -- we shall soon see. Ugly, ugly, ugly, and no grocery store nearby, no doctor's office, no way to get in or out without getting nearly killed. City Council is licking their chops, though. I'm sure somebody's getting a hefty payoff for this proposal. Imagine with climate change, how floods are more prevalent ... just look at 300 cars trying to evacuate that building all at the same time. GEEEEEZUZ. We are already saying we underestimated the power of the last storm, and developers are giving NO consideration to future climate change. 15% "affordable" apartments mean 2 studios will be filled with six poor people sharing 500 square feet of space, if the studios are even THAT large. I just can't even contemplate the squalor that is expected of service employees.
Registered user
another community
4 hours ago
Registered user
4 hours ago
I forgot to mention the line of homeless RV's that are occupied by the working poor of Palo Alto all along that strip. Are THEY going to get apartments they can afford in that building? Hardly. There will be a "lottery" of 1000 people vying for the two "affordable" apartments. Waiting for people to die, so another affordable apartment lottery number comes up, is a shameful sport only the rich could devise and stomach.
Registered user
Barron Park
3 hours ago
Registered user
3 hours ago
More pollution and crime. No thanks
Midtown
1 hour ago
Midtown
1 hour ago
Registered user
1 hour ago
Why do most building projects proposed or built over the last ten years or so in the Bay Area all look mostly the same? Especially along El Camino? Same overall "boxy" style, same flat roofs, same drab colors, same additional "boxes" protruding out of the central box or boxes--what gives? Why have architects given up on variety? Why do they rarely try to fit into the surrounding style, or just build something with a modicum of grace or appeal? And how can anyone at City Hall refer to "objective standards" with a straight face? Architecture is inherently subjective, and the so-called "objective standards" are actually highly subjective, extremely rigid, obsessively detail-oriented guidelines that have been passed into law in order to allow developers to build with as little oversight as possible.
Registered user
Evergreen Park
26 minutes ago
Registered user
26 minutes ago
Jeez
I think it looks pretty good, and not too boxy. It compares favorably with its nearest neighbor (Palo Alto Square). And it certainly will help the city with its housing requirement.