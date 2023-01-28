News

Elderly man missing in Palo Alto

Uploaded: Sat, Jan 28, 2023, 7:30 pm 0

Henry Luce. Courtesy Palo Alto Police Department.

An 81-year-old man with Alzheimer's disease has been reported missing in Palo Alto on the 4200 block of Ruthelma Avenue on Saturday.

Henry Luce was last seen near West Charleston Road, between Alma Street and El Camino Real, around 3 p.m. walking away from his home, according to a Palo Alto Police Department news release.

Luce is a white, about 5 feet 9 inches tall and 160 pounds. He was wearing a blue sweatshirt and dark blue corduroy pants. He had no cellphone with him.

Luce's family is concerned for his safety.

If you see Luce, police ask you to call 911 and keep him under observation until officers arrive to help him.

— Bay City News Service

