Man arrested for allegedly attempting to steal backpack carrying camera, laptop

A man who allegedly tried to steal a laptop and camera from another man outside Palo Alto's Winter Lodge on Friday afternoon was quickly arrested by police.

A witness reported the attempted robbery, which took place in the parking of the ice skating rink at 3009 Middlefield Road, shortly before 1 p.m., according to a police press release. Emergency dispatchers also received a call from the victim moments later.

Officers located the suspect in the 2800 block of Middlefield Road and detained him without incident, according to police. He was a 34-year-old man from Palo Alto who was arrested on suspicion of attempted robbery.

A preliminary police investigation found that the 34-year-old man had been watching the victim, a man in his 20s, as he placed a camera and laptop into his backpack. The suspect allegedly tried to take the items, but the victim shoved the older man away. The suspect ran away from the parking lot and was seen heading north on Middlefield Road.

The victim didn't report any physical injuries, police said.