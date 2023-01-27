News

Man arrested for allegedly attempting to steal backpack carrying camera, laptop

Suspect approached victim at Winter Lodge parking lot

by Palo Alto Weekly staff / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Fri, Jan 27, 2023, 6:14 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

A man who allegedly tried to steal a laptop and camera from another man outside Palo Alto's Winter Lodge on Friday afternoon was quickly arrested by police.

The Winter Lodge is located at 3009 Middlefield Road in Palo Alto.

A witness reported the attempted robbery, which took place in the parking of the ice skating rink at 3009 Middlefield Road, shortly before 1 p.m., according to a police press release. Emergency dispatchers also received a call from the victim moments later.

Officers located the suspect in the 2800 block of Middlefield Road and detained him without incident, according to police. He was a 34-year-old man from Palo Alto who was arrested on suspicion of attempted robbery.

A preliminary police investigation found that the 34-year-old man had been watching the victim, a man in his 20s, as he placed a camera and laptop into his backpack. The suspect allegedly tried to take the items, but the victim shoved the older man away. The suspect ran away from the parking lot and was seen heading north on Middlefield Road.

The victim didn't report any physical injuries, police said.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

Investigators are looking into whether the 34-year-old man is tied to other robberies. As of Friday evening, there was no evidence that linked him to other crimes, according to police.

Anyone with information about the attempted robbery is asked to call the department's 24-hour dispatch center at 650-329-2413. Anonymous tips can be emailed to [email protected] or sent by text message or voicemail to 650-383-8984.

Editor's note: Palo Alto Online's policy is to withhold the names of those arrested for most crimes until the district attorney has determined there is sufficient evidence to file charges in the case. Read our guidelines.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Follow Palo Alto Online and the Palo Alto Weekly on Twitter @paloaltoweekly, Facebook and on Instagram @paloaltoonline for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Stay informed on important crime news. Sign up for our FREE daily Express newsletter.

Man arrested for allegedly attempting to steal backpack carrying camera, laptop

Suspect approached victim at Winter Lodge parking lot

by Palo Alto Weekly staff / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Fri, Jan 27, 2023, 6:14 pm

A man who allegedly tried to steal a laptop and camera from another man outside Palo Alto's Winter Lodge on Friday afternoon was quickly arrested by police.

A witness reported the attempted robbery, which took place in the parking of the ice skating rink at 3009 Middlefield Road, shortly before 1 p.m., according to a police press release. Emergency dispatchers also received a call from the victim moments later.

Officers located the suspect in the 2800 block of Middlefield Road and detained him without incident, according to police. He was a 34-year-old man from Palo Alto who was arrested on suspicion of attempted robbery.

A preliminary police investigation found that the 34-year-old man had been watching the victim, a man in his 20s, as he placed a camera and laptop into his backpack. The suspect allegedly tried to take the items, but the victim shoved the older man away. The suspect ran away from the parking lot and was seen heading north on Middlefield Road.

The victim didn't report any physical injuries, police said.

Investigators are looking into whether the 34-year-old man is tied to other robberies. As of Friday evening, there was no evidence that linked him to other crimes, according to police.

Anyone with information about the attempted robbery is asked to call the department's 24-hour dispatch center at 650-329-2413. Anonymous tips can be emailed to [email protected] or sent by text message or voicemail to 650-383-8984.

Editor's note: Palo Alto Online's policy is to withhold the names of those arrested for most crimes until the district attorney has determined there is sufficient evidence to file charges in the case. Read our guidelines.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.