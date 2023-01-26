Where to watch the San Francisco 49ers NFC Championship game around the Peninsula

Faultline Brewing Company, 1235 Oakmead Parkway, Sunnyvale; 408-736-2739, Instagram: @faultlinebrew.

State of Mind Public House and Pizzeria, Los Altos and Redwood City: Take pinball breaks in between plays at State of Mind's two public house locations in Los Altos and Redwood City. Co-owner and executive chef Lars Smith, a Palo Alto native, opened the first State of Mind location in Los Altos in 2018. The outpost at the Marsh Manor shopping center just opened last month and showcases several fried chicken sandwiches in addition to pizzas, fries, wings and appetizers (and you can preview their arcade offerings here).

State of Mind Public House and Pizzeria, 3710 Florence St., Redwood City and 101 Plaza North, Los Altos. Instagram: @stateofmindpub.

Steins Beer Garden, Mountain View: The downtown Mountain View restaurant will have drink specials all day for the 49ers-Eagles game, including specialty cocktails like The Eagle (creme de cacao, creme de menthe and heavy cream) and happy hour from 2 p.m. until they close. Steins opens at 10 a.m. on Sundays and serves weekend brunch until 2 p.m., allowing you to go from a mimosa-filled brunch with eggs Benedict, an omelette or another brunch staple into cocktail hour while you watch the game. Steins serves American cuisine made from scratch and has 31 beers on tap, as well as a drink menu full of craft cocktails, wine and spirits.

Steins Beer Garden, 895 Villa St., Mountain View; 650-963-9568, Instagram: @steinsbeergarden.

Roger Bar and Restaurant, Mountain View: Go for the staycation experience by watching the 49ers game at the Roger Bar and Restaurant inside the Ameswell Hotel. Brunch is served 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on weekends and offers items like French toast bread pudding, smoked salmon frittata and bottomless mimosas. Sip on draft beer, wine and cocktails during the game.

Roger Bar and Restaurant, 800 Moffett Blvd., Mountain View; 650-744-1030, Instagram: @rogerbarandrestaurant.

The Sports Page, Mountain View: A classic sports bar right off Highway 101 in Mountain View, The Sports Page opens at 9 a.m. on Sundays. Burgers, sandwiches and bar appetizers like mozzarella sticks and buffalo wings make up the menu. And if watching sports compels you to take part in some, there's a sand volleyball court, pool tables and Ping-Pong on hand.

The Sports Page, 1431 Plymouth St., Mountain View; 650-961-1992.

Stephens Green, Mountain View: The downtown Irish bar and restaurant will show 49ers playoff games. Catch brunch up until 3 p.m. Sunday, with specialties including iced Guinness cold brew coffee, scrambles and scotch eggs, plus sandwiches, salads, burgers and bar bites for lunch and dinner. "Irish favourites" include Guinness steak pie, fish and chips and shepherd's pie.

Stephens Green, 223 Castro St., Mountain View; 650-964-9151, Instagram: @stephensgreen.

The Rose & Crown Pub, Palo Alto: The oldest bar in town, the English pub has over 20 rotating craft beers on tap and a drink menu of assorted cocktails and whiskeys. They serve standard English pub fare, including fish and chips and cottage pie.

The Rose & Crown Pub, 541 Emerson St., Palo Alto; 650-327-7673. Instagram: @theroseandcrownpa.

The Patio, Palo Alto: The restaurant and sports bar that claims to have the longest bar in town also has 21 TVs and a large outdoor seating area. The Patio serves cocktails, beer, wine and cider and has an extensive food menu with soups and salads, burgers and sandwiches and entrees like pan-seared salmon and pomodoro pasta. Open at 11 a.m.

The Patio, 412 Emerson St., Palo Alto; 650-322-2575. Instagram: @thepatiopa.

Alice's Restaurant, Woodside: Head up Skyline to this local landmark for breakfast or lunch and stick around for the game indoors or on the back deck. Wood-fired pizza is available Wednesday through Sunday starting at noon, and other options include burgers, sandwiches, Texas-style barbecue and classic breakfast specials served until 2 p.m. daily.

Alice's Restaurant, 17288 Skyline Blvd., Woodside; 650-851-0303. Instagram: @aliceswoodside.

Gourmet Haus Staudt, Redwood City: The German restaurant and beer garden is showing 49ers playoff games but no other ones. Gourmet Haus Staudt's menu includes a range of German specialties, from bratwurst to pork schnitzel and Bavarian pretzels, and a daily rotation of 25 draft beers (11 German and 14 craft), plus bottled beer, cider and wine. There's even a market with German goods and a bottle shop for take-home beer and cider.

Gourmet Haus Staudt, 2615 Broadway, Redwood City; 650-364-9232, Instagram: @gourmethausstaudt.

The Hub, Redwood City: The Hub Bar & Cafe will host patrons 21 and over to watch the game with full sound on a projector screen. The Hub has a full range of beer, wine and spirits and a New Zealand-inspired food menu that includes a New Zealand-style burger, a "pea, pie & pud" pie trio and fish and chips.

The Hub, 2650 Broadway, Redwood City; Instagram: @thehubrwc.

Alhambra Irish House, Redwood City: Head to the downtown Redwood City public house for the big game on big screens. The sister restaurant to Stephens Green, Alhambra serves brunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekends with specials including scotch eggs, "the proper full Irish breakfast" and scrambles.

Alhambra Irish House, 831 Main St., Redwood City; 650-366-4366, Instagram: @alhambra_irish_house.

O'Neill's Irish Pub, San Mateo: The 25-year-old downtown San Mateo Irish pub allows you to choose food from neighboring restaurants Joy Sushi, 31st Union and Jeffrey's Hamburgers that your bartender will order and serve while you're watching the game. Drink selections include scotch, whiskey and beer (with Guinness on draft of course). Open at 11:30 a.m.

O'Neill's Irish Pub, 34 S. B. St., San Mateo; 650-347-1544. Instagram: @oneillsirish.

American Bull Bar & Grill, Burlingame: Located in Burlingame Plaza on El Camino Real, American Bull currently has 12 beers on tap ranging from Alesmith Speedway Stout to Laughing Monk Sister Celeste, plus Golden State Mighty Dry cider. Find lumpia, barbecue ribs, burgers and more on the menu. Open at 10 a.m. Sundays, with happy hour every day from 3-6 p.m.

American Bull Bar & Grill, 1819 El Camino Real, Burlingame; 650-652-4908, Instagram: @theamericanbullbar.

Fiddler's Green, Millbrae: The Irish pub and restaurant opens at 9 a.m. Sundays with traditional Irish fare like an Irish breakfast, fish and chips and bangers and mash. Their website boasts that, "No matter the time of year or the sport, there is always something playing on the big screen and our HDTVs." Fiddler's Green earned the Perfect Pint Award for pouring the best pint of Guinness in 2021, but they also pride themselves on their selection of Irish whiskeys, light and dark ales and cocktails.

Fiddler's Green, 333 El Camino Real, Millbrae; 650-697-3419, Instagram: @fiddlersgreenmillbrae.

Pedro Point Brewing, Pacifica: Pedro Point Brewing will open early on Sunday for the NFC Championship. Pacifica's first brewery, Pedro Point keeps over a dozen beers on tap that are all brewed on-site. They're also dog-friendly.

Pedro Point Brewing, 55A Bill Drake Way, Pacifica; 650-735-5813, Instagram: @pedropointbrewing.

Breakwater Barbecue, El Granada: The Coastside barbecue spot will be open noon-7 p.m. Sunday, serving up brisket, house-smoked link and "Gold Rush" pulled pork, sandwiches, tacos and sides like smoked brisket chili and mac n' cheese.

Breakwater Barbecue, 30 Avenue Portola, El Granada; 650-713-5303, Instagram: @breakwaterbarbecue.

Hop Dogma Brewing Company, Half Moon Bay: Hop Dogma has named a new release after the 49ers' rookie quarterback. The Purdy Effect IPA is "bursting with tangerine, pine, citrus, and grapefruit," according to a post on the Coastside brewery's Instagram. The 10-year-old craft microbrewery is kid-friendly and dog-friendly and opens at noon on Sundays.

Hop Dogma Brewing Company, 270 Capistrano Road, Half Moon Bay; Instagram: @hopdogma.

Blue Ocean Brewing, Half Moon Bay: Blue Ocean Brewing, which opened last year, broadcasts 49ers games from its home near Pillar Point Harbor on the Coastside. Beers currently on tap include the Wilder Ranch Hefeweizen, the Farallon (Fiji) Islands juicy IPA and the Goat Yoga milk stout. They're also one of several Coastside spots where you can dine on Dungeness crab while you watch the game.

Blue Ocean Brewing, 315 Princeton Ave., Half Moon Bay; 650-701-5433, Instagram: @blueoceanbrewing.

Half Moon Bay Brewing Company, Half Moon Bay: Watch the game in the bar at Half Moon Bay Brewing Company Sunday. The menu includes an assortment of burgers and sandwiches, soups and salads and seafood favorites, including locally caught Dungeness crab.

Half Moon Bay Brewing Company, 390 Capistrano Road, Half Moon Bay; 650-728-2739, Instagram: @hmbbrewingco.

Sacrilege Brewery + Kitchen, Half Moon Bay: Watch the 49ers game in downtown Half Moon Bay while you sip on Sacrilege's Purdy Pale Ale, named after rookie quarterback Brock Purdy. Their tap list of craft beer and their food menu changes daily; check social media for the latest info. They also have a take-home selection available. The brewery celebrated its sixth anniversary in November.

Sacrilege Brewery + Kitchen, 730 Main St., Half Moon Bay; 650-276-7029, Instagram: @sacrilegebrewing.