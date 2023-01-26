PUBLIC AGENDA: City Council's annual retreat; One Water Plan update

A preview of government meetings for the week of Jan. 30.

CITY COUNCIL ... The council plans to meet at its annual retreat to set its priorities for 2023. The meeting will begin at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28, in the El Palo Alto Room at the Mitchell Park Library, 3700 Middlefield Road. View the full agenda at cityofpaloalto.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 362 027 238.

CITY COUNCIL ... The council plans to discuss a proposal to institute prevailing wage and collective bargaining requirements for janitorial contracts and to consider changes to its procedures and protocols handbook. The meeting will begin at 5 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 30, in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. View the full agenda at cityofpaloalto.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 362 027 238.

UTILITIES ADVISORY COMMISSION ... The commission plans to consider approving an agreement to purchase up to 87,600 megawatt hours per year of geothermal energy from Calpine Corporation's Geysers Power Company over a term of 12 years for a total not to exceed $76.2 million. The commission will also get an update on the One Water Plan and consider the 2023 Utilities Legislative Guidelines. The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 1, in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. View the full agenda at cityofpaloalto.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 966 9129 7246.