News

Emergency pet hospital looks to open in Ventura

Veterinary Emergency Group seeks to occupy former bank at 3903 El Camino Real

by Gennady Sheyner / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Thu, Jan 26, 2023, 3:02 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Veterinary Emergency Group has submitted an application for a conditional use permit at 3903 El Camino Real in Palo Alto, where its looking to open its newest hospital. Courtesy @Dogs I Meet.

A veterinary company that offers emergency pet services at 40 locations across the nation is preparing to open its newest hospital in Palo Alto's Ventura neighborhood.

Veterinary Emergency Group is looking to modify and move into the building at 3903 El Camino Real in Palo Alto. Courtesy @Dogs I Meet.

The Veterinary Emergency Group has applied to open a 24/7 pet hospital at 3903 El Camino Real, a commercial building near Ventura Avenue that is currently vacant and that once housed the Star One Credit Union.

The plan calls for building out the interior space of the building with "everything needed to help people and their pets when they need it most," Jennifer Hanlon, director of Real Estate and Development for Veterinary Emergency Group said in an email.

"This will include a surgery suite, x-ray room & VEG's signature open treatment area, which allows us to keep people with their pets together in all phases of treatment," Hanlon said in an email.

Veterinary Emergency Group, she said, is the only veterinary company that focuses solely on pet emergencies and is open 24/7 to "help pet parents with emergencies when their family veterinarian is closed."

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

The company, which is based in White Plains, New York, filed its application for a conditional use permit to modify and move into the building in November and the city is currently reviewing the proposal. According to a letter from its attorney, Mark Loper, VEG performs impatient and outpatient care for dogs, cats and other small household pets such as birds, rabbits, guinea pigs and small reptiles.

Hanlon said Veterinary Emergency Group currently operates in 14 states, including California, Arizona, New York, Texas and Massachusetts. The company chose Palo Alto as its next location because this would allow it to provide care to various Silicon Valley communities.

"Positioning on El Camino Real offers VEG visibility and easy access within the community for pets who need emergency care," she said in an email.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Gennady Sheyner
 
Gennady Sheyner covers the City Hall beat in Palo Alto as well as regional politics, with a special focus on housing and transportation. Before joining the Palo Alto Weekly/PaloAltoOnline.com in 2008, he covered breaking news and local politics for the Waterbury Republican-American, a daily newspaper in Connecticut. Read more >>

Follow Palo Alto Online and the Palo Alto Weekly on Twitter @paloaltoweekly, Facebook and on Instagram @paloaltoonline for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Emergency pet hospital looks to open in Ventura

Veterinary Emergency Group seeks to occupy former bank at 3903 El Camino Real

by Gennady Sheyner / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Thu, Jan 26, 2023, 3:02 pm

A veterinary company that offers emergency pet services at 40 locations across the nation is preparing to open its newest hospital in Palo Alto's Ventura neighborhood.

The Veterinary Emergency Group has applied to open a 24/7 pet hospital at 3903 El Camino Real, a commercial building near Ventura Avenue that is currently vacant and that once housed the Star One Credit Union.

The plan calls for building out the interior space of the building with "everything needed to help people and their pets when they need it most," Jennifer Hanlon, director of Real Estate and Development for Veterinary Emergency Group said in an email.

"This will include a surgery suite, x-ray room & VEG's signature open treatment area, which allows us to keep people with their pets together in all phases of treatment," Hanlon said in an email.

Veterinary Emergency Group, she said, is the only veterinary company that focuses solely on pet emergencies and is open 24/7 to "help pet parents with emergencies when their family veterinarian is closed."

The company, which is based in White Plains, New York, filed its application for a conditional use permit to modify and move into the building in November and the city is currently reviewing the proposal. According to a letter from its attorney, Mark Loper, VEG performs impatient and outpatient care for dogs, cats and other small household pets such as birds, rabbits, guinea pigs and small reptiles.

Hanlon said Veterinary Emergency Group currently operates in 14 states, including California, Arizona, New York, Texas and Massachusetts. The company chose Palo Alto as its next location because this would allow it to provide care to various Silicon Valley communities.

"Positioning on El Camino Real offers VEG visibility and easy access within the community for pets who need emergency care," she said in an email.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.