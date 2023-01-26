Emergency pet hospital looks to open in Ventura

A veterinary company that offers emergency pet services at 40 locations across the nation is preparing to open its newest hospital in Palo Alto's Ventura neighborhood.

The Veterinary Emergency Group has applied to open a 24/7 pet hospital at 3903 El Camino Real, a commercial building near Ventura Avenue that is currently vacant and that once housed the Star One Credit Union.

The plan calls for building out the interior space of the building with "everything needed to help people and their pets when they need it most," Jennifer Hanlon, director of Real Estate and Development for Veterinary Emergency Group said in an email.

"This will include a surgery suite, x-ray room & VEG's signature open treatment area, which allows us to keep people with their pets together in all phases of treatment," Hanlon said in an email.

Veterinary Emergency Group, she said, is the only veterinary company that focuses solely on pet emergencies and is open 24/7 to "help pet parents with emergencies when their family veterinarian is closed."