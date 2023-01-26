Arts

A current event: Evening at the art center opens water-focused show

by Palo Alto Weekly staff / Palo Alto Weekly

The entrance of the Palo Alto Art Center. File photo.

The Palo Alto Art Center marks the recent opening of its new exhibit, "Under Water," with a special event that offers a chance to meet some of the artists whose work is featured in the group show.

Visitors can also enjoy hands-on art activities, music by The Friendly Island and cocktails at this Friday Night at the Art Center, which takes place Jan. 27, 6 to 8 p.m.

"Under Water" is the second show in Climate Connections, the Palo Alto Art Center's series of shows focusing on climate change — last fall saw the opening of "Fire Transforms," an exhibition focused on wildfire. "Under Water," which features works in a variety of media, tackles a wide variety of topics related to the often-scarce natural resource, including "what is in our water, how much we consume, how climate change has impacted water, how humans have sought to control water sources and to what effect, and the symbolic role of water in moving people literally and metaphorically," according to the art center's website.

Friday Night at the Art Center takes place Jan. 27, 6-8 p.m. at the Palo Alto Art Center, 1313 Newell Road, Palo Alto. For more information, visit cityofpaloalto.org.

