Five men, two women die in Half Moon Bay mass shooting

Farm where gunman was employed is 'shocked and grief-stricken'

Uploaded: Tue, Jan 24, 2023, 5:19 pm

A community is in mourning this week after a gunman allegedly walked onto two farms, including one where he is said to have worked, and killed seven people. He also critically injured one other before he apparently turned himself in to authorities. Five men and two women died in Monday's mass shooting, according to Sheriff Christina Corpus, who spoke at a news conference in Half Moon Bay on Tuesday. The Mexican Consulate of San Francisco said that two of the people who died in Monday's shooting were from Mexico. An eighth victim, also of Mexican ancestry, is at Stanford Medical Center. Corpus confirmed the suspect, Chunli Zhao was an employee at Mountain Mushroom Farm, where one of the shootings took place and said that was the only connection investigators have found between 67-year-old suspect Chunli Zhao and victims so far. Some of the victims were part of the migrant community, she said. Zhao is set to be arraigned on Wednesday, according to District Attorney Stephen Wagstaffe, but charges are still being determined. Wagstaffe called the mass shooting an "unprecedented tragedy." Monday's mass shooting is the deadliest in San Mateo County history, officials said. David Oates, a representative for the farm where Zhao was employed, said officials at the farm, which had 34 other employees, were "shocked and grief-stricken over the senseless loss of four of our friends and long-time employees." "We pray for the team member that remains in critical condition," Oates said, adding that the company is fully cooperating with law enforcement and providing grief counseling to its employees. Oates said that as of March 2022 the Mountain Mushroom Farm had a new owner and the farm was now called California Terra Garden. Deputies responded to the incident at about 2:22 p.m. to the 12700 block of San Mateo Road, or Highway 92, in unincorporated San Mateo County, on reports of a shooting involving multiple victims, according to Corpus. Upon arriving, deputies found four people dead with gunshot wounds, Corpus said. They also found a fifth person with gunshot wounds who was taken to Stanford Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. The suspect was not immediately located, according to the sheriff's office. Shortly after, three additional victims were found dead with gunshot wounds at a separate location in the 2100 block of Cabrillo Highway South. "All the evidence we have points to a case of workplace violence," said sheriff's spokesperson Lt. Eamonn Allen, who declined to elaborate on a possible motive. At Tuesday's news conference, Assembly member Marc Berman said that while there are workplace disputes all around the world, "it's only in the United States" that these workplace disputes turn into mass shootings. Allen said there were children in the area of the shooting, but could not confirm that any were eyewitnesses of the shooting. All of the victims were adults. Zhao was arrested Monday at 4:40 p.m. after parking his vehicle in the parking lot of a Half Moon Bay sheriff's substation, but he did not immediately surrender to authorities, according to Allen, who said a deputy noticed the suspect vehicle. Zhao was ordered out of the vehicle and was taken into custody without further incident.

