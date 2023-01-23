Seven dead in two Half Moon Bay shootings, 67-year-old man in custody

Seven people are dead, and a 67-year-old man is in custody after he allegedly opened fire in two separate shootings in an unincorporated area of Half Moon Bay on Monday, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office.
At a press conference, Sheriff Christina Corpus said the suspect in the mass shooting, Zhao Chunli of Half Moon Bay, is believed to be a worker at one of the farms where the shootings occurred. He was taken into custody "without incident" after being found in his car in the parking lot of the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office substation, she said.
He allegedly had a semi-automatic handgun with him in his car.
Corpus said that the motive is currently unknown, but Zhao is believed to have acted alone. Officials are working to figure out what the connection was between the Zhao and the victims.
Deputies responded to the incident at about 2:22 p.m. to the 12700 block of San Mateo Road, or Highway 92, in unincorporated San Mateo County, on reports of a shooting involving multiple victims, according to Corpus.
Upon arriving, deputies found four people dead with gunshot wounds, Corpus said. They also found a fifth person with gunshot wounds who was taken to Stanford Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. The suspect was not immediately located, according to the sheriff's office.
Shortly after, three additional victims were found dead with gunshot wounds at a separate location in the 2100 block of Cabrillo Highway South.
"Our hearts are broken," Dave Pine, president of the county Board of Supervisors, said during a press conference. "We grieve tonight for the deceased members of our community. This is a horrific event, one that we would never imagine would occur in San Mateo County. Gun violence in this country is at completely unacceptable levels, and it's really hit home tonight."
Pine said that "there are simply too many guns in this country," something he said he and his fellow supervisors planned to do "everything in our power" to change.
The county is providing counseling services to community members at the I.D.E.S. Hall in Half Moon Bay, according to county supervisors.
The sheriff's office tweeted the information at 3:48 p.m. that "multiple victims" were involved. By 4:55 p.m., the sheriff's office tweeted that the suspect had been arrested and was no longer a threat to the community.
Chunli was arrested at 4:40 p.m. while sitting in his car in the parking lot of the Sheriff's Office substation in Half Moon Bay.
Officials spoke out Monday, condemning gun violence and sharing words of sympathy for the Half Moon Bay community.
Rep. Anna Eshoo released the following statement about the mass shooting, which occurred in her Congressional District 16 in Half Moon Bay.
"I continue to monitor the unfolding tragedy that has taken place in Half Moon Bay. My gratitude to the San Mateo Sheriff's Office who took the suspect into custody and are working the two scenes of the murders," she said. "Half Moon Bay is a beloved and tight-knit community, and we all stand with them and the families of the victims during this dark hour."
One of the shootings took place at the Mountain Mushroom Farm on San Mateo Road near Highway 1, according to San Mateo County Supervisor David Canepa, who spoke out in a tweet.
"First Monterey Park and now Half Moon Bay," said Canepa in a released statement, referring to an earlier mass shooting that happened on Saturday in the San Gabriel Valley area. "Enough is enough. How many more must die?"
Canepa said the details of the events were "sparse," but he noted that they had one thing in common: guns.
"My heart breaks for the families," he said.
State Sen. Josh Becker, in a statement on Twitter, said his thoughts "go out to all affected."
"Gun violence has come to our district today and I will do whatever I can to support the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Department and Half Moon Bay city officials during this tragic event," Becker said.
In a statement, newly elected San Mateo County District 3 Supervisor Ray Mueller said he was "shocked and saddened by this news."
Mueller, who was on-site in Half Moon Bay, told this news organization that his "heart was with the community and families" impacted by the shooting. He said he had spoken with several individuals with "one degree of separation" from the victims and was working to connect farmworkers and other community members with counseling services.
Gov. Gavin Newson said on Twitter that he was at the "hospital with the victims of a mass shooting, when I get pulled away to be briefed about another mass shooting."
"This time in Half Moon Bay," he added.
President Joe Biden has also been briefed by Homeland Security on the mass shooting, according to his press secretary, Karine Jean-Pierre. The president asked federal law enforcement "to provide any necessary assistance to the local authorities," Jean-Pierre tweeted.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation is providing the county sheriff's office with investigative and forensic resources to assist in the ongoing investigation, the San Francisco FBI office said. However, the FBI said that the sheriff's office remains the lead investigative agency on the case.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
Comments
Another Palo Alto neighborhood
14 hours ago
14 hours ago
This mass shooting is tragic.
We are getting numbed by all these shootings and that is not right. The local media are still talking about the recent shooting in SoCal and now we have one here.
Guns are deadly, mental health issues are not an excuse. Can this ever be stopped?
another community
14 hours ago
14 hours ago
Street justice is swift. Disagreements that used to be sorted out by courts or mediators in a week now take years. This is not going to turn out to be a mass shooting having anything to do with a cultural celebration. It's senseless and barbaric and yes, we're getting numb to it because the NRA flexes their muscles and the guns just keep flowing in from manufacturers all over the world. I've said for years, let people buy all the guns they want, but make procuring bullets at least as difficult as getting an opioid prescription.
another community
13 hours ago
13 hours ago
Gun violence is scary, and it's everywhere. It will only stop when guns no longer exist, and that will never happen. And gun laws don't stop mass shootings. If anyone has an answer how it can "come to an end," I'm all ears.
Adobe-Meadow
13 hours ago
13 hours ago
Similar suspect description to Monterey Park in this case, but based on the age I’m guessing it isn’t crime adjacent.
I can’t stop crime or mass shootings, but I can reduce them significantly. Most mass shootings aren’t committed by deranged White men with rifles, no matter what the news pushes out. They are overwhelmingly (roughly 85%)done by inner city criminals engaged in drug sales/gangs and using illegal handguns per gun violence archive- easily searched and confirmed by any who doubt. We have federal laws on the books already to hammer felons in possession of guns, buying or transporting illegal/stolen guns, using guns to commit a crime and 35,000 more. Removing these crooks from society for 10 and 20 year stretches will make everyone safer, and all we have to do is prosecute federally OR stringently enforce our own laws despite disparate impact.
Shockingly, this is what the NRA recommends as well. Guns aren’t going away, but criminals can to a great extent. Ask any New Yorker who lived under Guiliani.
College Terrace
13 hours ago
13 hours ago
I'm guessing money spent on lobbying is an inextricable part of why the U.S. has not made sufficient progress on effective gun control. I was hopeful that the Sandy Hook tragedy would galvanize lawmakers but apparently other forces are stronger.
Legislators: do what is needed or give us an explanation why you are not. I'd much rather you spend your time and energy on this instead of churning out endless numbers of housing and employment bills every year. If even a small portion of all those bills were effective you wouldn't need to spend so much time in those arenas every single year. Please, use your collective power for the public good and tackle this serious, life-threatening problem that is ruining people. It's long past time to get real about this.
And a note to the media: a few years back an Oregon official refused to use a mass shooter's name, denying him notoriety. That approach makes sense to me b/c I think it might dissuade some angry people from violent acts.