Fallen tree causes power outage for nearly 900 Palo Alto Utilities customers

A fallen tree caused nearly 900 Palo Alto Utilities customers to lose power late Sunday night.
The outage affected 893 customers at about 11:19 p.m., according to Palo Alto Utilities.
Power was lost in the quadrant bordered by Embarcadero Road and University Avenue, and Middlefield Road and Edgewood Drive. This area includes the Crescent Park, Community Center and Duveneck/St. Francis neighborhoods.
While some customers had service restored early Monday morning, 446 customers were without power in the area of Louis and Greer Roads, between Embarcadero Road and Amarillo Avenue, as of the utility's latest update at 2:22 a.m. Service was restored to the remaining customers at 8:40 a.m.
To view the city's outage map, visit utccoutage.cityofpaloalto.org.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Comments
Registered user
Another Palo Alto neighborhood
3 hours ago
Registered user
3 hours ago
Just another 10 hour minor inconvenience for residents!
Our bills go up but our service deteriorates. Getting our power supply more dependable should be top priority. This is the heart of Silicon Valley, not a third world country! In fact, most other countries have more reliable power than we do.
Registered user
Mayfield
3 hours ago
Registered user
3 hours ago
Our service didn’t deteriorate, we had extraordinary weather.
Registered user
Green Acres
2 hours ago
Registered user
2 hours ago
I suspect the recently spotted beavers :)
Registered user
Embarcadero Oaks/Leland
2 hours ago
Registered user
2 hours ago
1) Where do the plans stand for more undergrounding of the wires?
2) How's CPAU doing with issuing refunds for the continuing outages?