Fallen tree causes power outage for nearly 900 Palo Alto Utilities customers

Service expected to be fully restored by 9 a.m. Monday

by Bay City News Service / Palo Alto Weekly

Updated: Mon, Jan 23, 2023, 10:19 am
A fallen tree caused nearly 900 Palo Alto Utilities customers to lose power late Sunday night.

Electrical poles in Palo Alto. Embarcadero Media file photo by Veronica Weber.

The outage affected 893 customers at about 11:19 p.m., according to Palo Alto Utilities.

Power was lost in the quadrant bordered by Embarcadero Road and University Avenue, and Middlefield Road and Edgewood Drive. This area includes the Crescent Park, Community Center and Duveneck/St. Francis neighborhoods.

While some customers had service restored early Monday morning, 446 customers were without power in the area of Louis and Greer Roads, between Embarcadero Road and Amarillo Avenue, as of the utility's latest update at 2:22 a.m. Service was restored to the remaining customers at 8:40 a.m.

To view the city's outage map, visit utccoutage.cityofpaloalto.org.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Comments

Bystander
Registered user
Another Palo Alto neighborhood
3 hours ago
Bystander, Another Palo Alto neighborhood
Registered user
3 hours ago

Just another 10 hour minor inconvenience for residents!

Our bills go up but our service deteriorates. Getting our power supply more dependable should be top priority. This is the heart of Silicon Valley, not a third world country! In fact, most other countries have more reliable power than we do.

Rose
Registered user
Mayfield
3 hours ago
Rose, Mayfield
Registered user
3 hours ago

Our service didn’t deteriorate, we had extraordinary weather.

Mondoman
Registered user
Green Acres
2 hours ago
Mondoman, Green Acres
Registered user
2 hours ago

I suspect the recently spotted beavers :)

Online Name
Registered user
Embarcadero Oaks/Leland
2 hours ago
Online Name, Embarcadero Oaks/Leland
Registered user
2 hours ago

1) Where do the plans stand for more undergrounding of the wires?

2) How's CPAU doing with issuing refunds for the continuing outages?

