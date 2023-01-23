Fallen tree causes power outage for nearly 900 Palo Alto Utilities customers

A fallen tree caused nearly 900 Palo Alto Utilities customers to lose power late Sunday night.

The outage affected 893 customers at about 11:19 p.m., according to Palo Alto Utilities.

Power was lost in the quadrant bordered by Embarcadero Road and University Avenue, and Middlefield Road and Edgewood Drive. This area includes the Crescent Park, Community Center and Duveneck/St. Francis neighborhoods.

While some customers had service restored early Monday morning, 446 customers were without power in the area of Louis and Greer Roads, between Embarcadero Road and Amarillo Avenue, as of the utility's latest update at 2:22 a.m. Service was restored to the remaining customers at 8:40 a.m.

To view the city's outage map, visit utccoutage.cityofpaloalto.org.