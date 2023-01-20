PUBLIC AGENDA: Discussion of Community Survey results; annual reports on aquatics programs, golf course

A preview of government meetings for the week of Jan. 23.

CITY COUNCIL ... The council plans to meet in a closed session to discuss a claim filed against the city by James Goodrich and to discuss the status of the city's labor negotiations with its labor unions. The council will then discuss the results of the annual Community Survey; consider a proposal to construct a single-family home and an accessory dwelling unit at 575 Los Trancos Road; and consider adding wage requirements to the city's janitorial contracts. The meeting will begin at 5 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 23, in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. View the full agenda at cityofpaloalto.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 362 027 238.

PARKS AND RECREATION COMMISSION ... The commission plans to discuss the addition of a restroom at the Cubberley Community Center playfields and get annual reports about the city's aquatics program and the municipal golf course. The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24, in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. View the full agenda at cityofpaloalto.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 999 3789 9745.

PLANNING AND TRANSPORTATION COMMISSION ... The commission plans to elect a chair and vice chair. The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 25, in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. View the full agenda at cityofpaloalto.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 916 4155 9499.