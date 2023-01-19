Grammy winner Mark Lettieri and his group play jazz, rock in free Mountain View concert

The Mark Lettieri Group, led by three time Grammy-winning guitarist and composer Mark Lettieri plays instrumental rock and jazz in a free concert at the Community School of Music and Arts, Saturday, Jan. 21 at 7:30 p.m.

Lettieri, who grew up in the Bay Area, is known for his work with the instrumental bands Snarky Puppy and The Fearless Flyers. He will be joined onstage by his ensemble, drummer Jason “JT” Thomas (also of Snarky Puppy), bassist Wes Stephenson and drummer Daniel Porter.

The quartet weaves elements of energetic funk and soul into their songs, which feature plenty of improvisation as well as some dynamic solos.

The Mark Lettieri Group performs Saturday, Jan. 21 at 7:30 p.m at Community School of Music and Arts, 230 San Antonio Circle, Mountain View. For more information, visit arts4all.org.