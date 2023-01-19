News

Car crashes into Mitchell Park Library on Wednesday

Fire Department: Two hospitalized for minor injuries

by Zoe Morgan / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Thu, Jan 19, 2023, 9:57 am 3
Updated: Thu, Jan 19, 2023, 3:35 pm
Time to read: about 1 minutes

A vehicle crashed into the Mitchell Park Library in Palo Alto on Wednesday afternoon, causing minor injuries to the driver and passenger and minimal damage to the building, according to the Fire Department.

The Mitchell Park Library is located off Middlefield Road in Palo Alto. Embarcadero Media file photo by Michelle Le.

Emergency responders got a call at 3:22 p.m. on Jan. 18 that a small Kia SUV had hit the library. The driver and occupant were transported to the hospital, but no one else was injured, fire Battalion Chief Shane Yarbrough said.

The firefighters called for an evacuation of the library at around 3:30 p.m. so that a city building inspector could evaluate the structure's safety, Yarbrough said. The library was reopened after the evaluation by building officials was complete, city spokesperson Meghan Horrigan-Taylor said. The room that was impacted by the crash remains closed while repairs are made, Horrigan-Taylor added.

Library officials didn't immediately return requests for information on Thursday morning.

No drugs or alcohol were involved in the accident, police Lt. Brian Philip said, and the immediately apparent impact to the building was damage to exterior tiles.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join
Zoe Morgan
 
Zoe Morgan covers education, youth and families for the Mountain View Voice and Palo Alto Weekly / PaloAltoOnline.com, with a focus on using data to tell compelling stories. A Mountain View native, she has previous experience as an education reporter in both California and Oregon. Read more >>

Follow Palo Alto Online and the Palo Alto Weekly on Twitter @paloaltoweekly, Facebook and on Instagram @paloaltoonline for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Car crashes into Mitchell Park Library on Wednesday

Fire Department: Two hospitalized for minor injuries

by Zoe Morgan / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Thu, Jan 19, 2023, 9:57 am
Updated: Thu, Jan 19, 2023, 3:35 pm

A vehicle crashed into the Mitchell Park Library in Palo Alto on Wednesday afternoon, causing minor injuries to the driver and passenger and minimal damage to the building, according to the Fire Department.

Emergency responders got a call at 3:22 p.m. on Jan. 18 that a small Kia SUV had hit the library. The driver and occupant were transported to the hospital, but no one else was injured, fire Battalion Chief Shane Yarbrough said.

The firefighters called for an evacuation of the library at around 3:30 p.m. so that a city building inspector could evaluate the structure's safety, Yarbrough said. The library was reopened after the evaluation by building officials was complete, city spokesperson Meghan Horrigan-Taylor said. The room that was impacted by the crash remains closed while repairs are made, Horrigan-Taylor added.

Library officials didn't immediately return requests for information on Thursday morning.

No drugs or alcohol were involved in the accident, police Lt. Brian Philip said, and the immediately apparent impact to the building was damage to exterior tiles.

Comments

Manuela
Registered user
Esther Clark Park
8 hours ago
Manuela, Esther Clark Park
Registered user
8 hours ago

Is the library able to be open?

Report Objectionable Comment   |  

Green Gables
Registered user
Duveneck/St. Francis
7 hours ago
Green Gables, Duveneck/St. Francis
Registered user
7 hours ago

The article does not say how old the driver is. I'm guessing a person who is 70s, 80s, 90s should have the driver's license removed.

Report Objectionable Comment   |  

Bystander
Registered user
Another Palo Alto neighborhood
2 hours ago
Bystander, Another Palo Alto neighborhood
Registered user
2 hours ago

The library is a "safe route to school" with many students using the front of the library as a bike highway (often to the consternation of elderly library patrons) as well as an after school hangout. This was prime time for kids to be about.

I think it is a given that we are very lucky that nobody was hurt in this. Pleased that the driver and occupant were not seriously hurt. Pleased that they didn't hurt anyone else.

Report Objectionable Comment   |  

Don't miss out on the discussion!
Sign up to be notified of new comments on this topic.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.