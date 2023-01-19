Car crashes into Mitchell Park Library on Wednesday

A vehicle crashed into the Mitchell Park Library in Palo Alto on Wednesday afternoon, causing minor injuries to the driver and passenger and minimal damage to the building, according to the Fire Department.

Emergency responders got a call at 3:22 p.m. on Jan. 18 that a small Kia SUV had hit the library. The driver and occupant were transported to the hospital, but no one else was injured, fire Battalion Chief Shane Yarbrough said.

The firefighters called for an evacuation of the library at around 3:30 p.m. so that a city building inspector could evaluate the structure's safety, Yarbrough said. The library was reopened after the evaluation by building officials was complete, city spokesperson Meghan Horrigan-Taylor said. The room that was impacted by the crash remains closed while repairs are made, Horrigan-Taylor added.

Library officials didn't immediately return requests for information on Thursday morning.

No drugs or alcohol were involved in the accident, police Lt. Brian Philip said, and the immediately apparent impact to the building was damage to exterior tiles.