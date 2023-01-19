Biden stops by Mountain View before heading to Santa Cruz County to survey storm damage

President Joe Biden touched down aboard Air Force One at Moffett Federal Airfield in Mountain View just before noon on Thursday, Jan. 19. It was the president's first stop on a packed schedule of visiting Santa Clara and Santa Cruz counties to survey storm-damaged areas.
Air Force One landed around 11:41 a.m. on Thursday, and Biden emerged about 10 minutes later, wearing his signature black aviator sunglasses. Once on the ground, he was joined by Gov. Gavin Newsom and U.S. Rep. Anna Eshoo, D-Palo Alto.
Biden and Newsom spoke as the president walked toward a hover of helicopters. Biden boarded a green U.S. Marine Corps chopper just after noon, and took off at 12:08 p.m.
Biden's next stop was the Watsonville Municipal Airport, where he was expected to land around 12:50 p.m. At 1:50 p.m., the president was slated to arrive at the Capitola Pier to meet with business owners and local residents impacted by the devastation from recent storms, according to a schedule released by the White House.
The president will then make his way to Seacliff State Park in Aptos at 2:35 p.m. to meet with first responders, as well as state and local officials, to survey recovery efforts underway after the storms.
At 4 p.m., Biden will depart from the Watsonville Airport and head back to Moffett Airfield. He's slated to leave Mountain View at 4:35 p.m.
In a statement, Eshoo said she asked the president to add Santa Clara and San Mateo counties to his national disaster declaration "so that people can receive the assistance they so desperately need to restore and repair their homes and businesses."
San Mateo County Supervisor David Canepa said in a statement about Biden's visit that storm recovery in the Bay Area will require a "massive federal response."
"These storms have wreaked havoc on the entire Bay Area including the massive sink hole we have here in San Mateo County on Highway 92 and the massive boulder that dropped on the Tom Lantos Tunnels at Devil's Slide," Canepa said. "We need Congress to start prioritizing protecting us because we are an economic engine for the entire nation and even the world."
3 hours ago
Capitola is another hoity-toity community comprised of many super-rich people who have no idea how to cope with a calamity, such as their piers washing away in these storms. It's a place that doesn't really suffer from overtourism because there is very little public parking. And what little parking does exist, costs a fortune to pay the fees. The people who live nearest the beach have in the past, enjoyed all of the benefits of having the ocean right outside their front door. I have some friends who spent millions buying one of them. Just buying it, doesn't make it last. There are constant repairs and weatherization needed to keep it from disintegrating. They deferred their maintenance. Now they're paying the price, with mud and sand infiltrating from these latest storms. They're trying to sell it. "AS IS". And taking a huge hit on their investment. Any repairs they pay for will be above any profit they willl make by selling it. I am guessing the mold hasn't set in yet, and the realtors better sell it quick before it does.
Why didn't Biden come to Palo Alto? Aren't we special enough? Or is it that the worst hit areas are the homeless areas and East Palo Alto? There was a mudslide on 280. We at least deserved to have Biden take a selfie next to it.
1 hour ago
My Feelz, as a former 15 year resident of Santa Cruz County -- I raised my son there and he matriculated through Santa Cruz City Schools -- I can tell you that many Santa Cruz County residents are working class and low income, including many of the folks living in Capitola. While some wealthy residents of Silicon Valley have second beach homes there, the vast majority live there year-round, many just getting by. The devastating damage from the storms is affecting people of all income levels and the community very much appreciates the support of the American taxpayers and the compassion of their Valley neighbors as they recover.