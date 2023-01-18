Palo Alto school board approves 29-units of subsidized staff housing

Years in the making, Palo Alto Unified's school board formally approved plans to participate in a subsidized teacher and staff housing project on Tuesday, Jan. 17.
The board voted 4-1, with Todd Collins dissenting, to spend $1.45 million to gain access to 29 units of employee housing at 231 Grant Ave. Spearheaded by Santa Clara County Supervisor Joe Simitian, the 110-unit project is being built on county land across the street from the Palo Alto Courthouse near California Avenue and the apartments are being offered to school districts throughout the area.
At a cost of $50,000 per unit, the school district won't be purchasing the apartments themselves, but rather buying the right for their employees to access them. School district staff would apply to rent the units and get selected through a lottery system. They would then pay rent to Mercy Housing, one of the nonprofit developers that the county is working with.
The project is an attempt to offer a more affordable housing option to educators, who often have trouble living near the schools where they teach, supporters have said.
"To be able to get access to something like this, for such a reasonable amount of money is a huge benefit, and we are very grateful," board President Jennifer DiBrienza said.
The plan is currently to use the district's general fund to pay the project's $1.45 million price tag. Since the district doesn't own the units, there's a question as to whether bond funds can be used to pay for it, DiBrienza told this news organization.
Lawyers are still reviewing whether bond funds could be used and if it's determined that this would be an appropriate use, Superintendent Don Austin told the board that he would suggest bringing the issue back for the members to consider.
The fact that the money is coming from the general fund is one reason why Collins voted "no" on the project. For $1.45 million, the district could offer $10,000 signing bonuses to 145 employees in hard-to-fill positions, Collins said. He also objected to the fact that Palo Alto is getting more units than other districts, despite having what he described as less of a problem recruiting and retaining teachers. According to Collins, Palo Alto was offered a greater number of units largely because the district asked.
"It seems both suboptimal and basically unfair that the district that has the least need is getting the most subsidy," Collins said.
The Los Altos School District and Foothill-De Anza Community College District have each approved paying for 12 units, Supervisor Simitian's office confirmed. The Mountain View Whisman and Mountain View Los Altos Union High school districts have yet to take a formal vote. Through a partnership with Meta, 32 units are being reserved for employees of south San Mateo County school districts, including Ravenswood City School District.
DiBrienza noted that a survey conducted by Palo Alto Unified showed 292 employees with interest in the project. How many qualify will depend on their overall household income. For a studio apartment, a single person would need to earn at least $70,800, according to a report from district staff. A family of four could earn a maximum income of $235,900. Palo Alto's 29 units are expected to be divided among eight studios, 16 one-bedrooms and five two-bedrooms.
Teachers' union president Teri Baldwin spoke in support of the project at Tuesday's board meeting.
"This is really invaluable for some of our teachers, especially our newer teachers," Baldwin said. "I know having lived close to Palo Alto, it's great to be part of the community, and a lot of teachers can't do that because they have to travel so far away."
Comments
Registered user
Green Acres
8 hours ago
Registered user
8 hours ago
Kudos to the PAUSD School Board. Every bit helps!
Registered user
Another Palo Alto neighborhood
7 hours ago
Registered user
7 hours ago
Two points.
What happens if a teacher living there decides to change jobs, does that teacher then have to move?
There is no mention of how much parking is attached to these units. Are the teachers expected to ride bikes or use public transport to get to their schools? And as for partners, are they expected to do the same?
Registered user
another community
30 minutes ago
Registered user
30 minutes ago
I think Bystander has a good question. My sister has been squatting on a voucher for decades. Under SSI rules (which she qualifies for) gainful employment would take away her money AND housing. So she just hasn't worked in forever because it's so complicated to give up income and housing because she CAN work a minimum wage job.
Could these PA units also be squatted on after the teacher is no longer a teacher? If they are HUD vouchers, the answer is yet. HUD rules that if you have income that would disqualify you, or if you were evicted "for cause", you would have to move.
So I have to think these are LIHTC apartments, and NOT subsidized by HUD. If they are LIHTC the developer is getting hefty tax credits for building and Mercy will manage them. Under LIHTC there are "units" and "low income units". LIHTC is an arm of HUD, but HUD assigns its authority to the Tax Credit agency in each state. I do not believe any city or county bond can be used to buy 29 lottery tickets. I believe it's the developer who has to earmark the 29 units for PAUSD. The developer is ALREADY GETTING PAID. The only reponsibility for PAUSD would be to certify the eligibility of the "lottery winners". I believe they woulld have to be regular "LIHTC UNITS" because the teachers are not under the low income category. PAUSD would have to flex some pretty big muscles to arm wrestle the California Tax agency to change its rules. I believe all PAUSD is doing is bypassing the wait list for 29 units, example shown in the link Web Link It's just a motion carried out by the developer that can't be bought. It sounds like an illegal shell game. POOF there goes 1.5 million. Who collected it and under what authority? HUD would be asking that question. Explore the entire CTCAC website. Nowhere does it mention pre-purchasing lottery tickets. I will be the first to call CTCAC myself to report this activity.