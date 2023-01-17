News

Palo Alto teen killed in Jan. 8 crash in Los Gatos

Tyler Scheetz, 19, graduated from St. Francis High School in Mountain View in 2021

by Bay City News Foundation

A Palo Alto teen was killed in a two-car crash earlier this month in Los Gatos.

Police car lights. Courtesy Bay City News/ArtOlympic.

The crash was reported at 9:52 a.m. on Jan. 8 at Blossom Hill and Belgatos roads, police said. First responders rendered first aid to the involved parties of both vehicles, who were transported to a hospital by paramedics.

Tyler Scheetz, 19, died of his injuries from the crash, according to the Santa Clara County Medical Examiner's Office.

An obituary for Scheetz said that he graduated from St. Francis High School in Mountain View in 2021 and he was studying communications at Chapman University in southern California.

Police are investigating the crash. Anyone with information is asked to call the Los Gatos-Monte Sereno Police Department at 408-354-8600.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.