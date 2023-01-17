News

Man robs Subway sandwich shop on Monday night

Cash taken from store at Charleston Shopping Center

by Sue Dremann / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Tue, Jan 17, 2023, 1:00 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

A man stole cash from the Subway sandwich shop during a robbery at Palo Alto's Charleston Shopping Center on Monday night, police said.

Palo Alto police are investigating a robbery at the Subway sandwich shop at 3962 Middlefield Road in Palo Alto on Jan. 16, 2023.

An unarmed man entered the shop at 3962 Middlefield Road just before 8:36 p.m. on Jan. 16, an employee told police dispatchers. The woman, who is in her 40s, was reconciling the cash register at the end of her shift when the man entered the shop, greeted her in Spanish and demanded all of the money, police in a press release on Tuesday.

The man went behind the counter, took the cash and ran out of the store. The woman last saw him head south on Middlefield Road on foot. No one else was in the store at the time of the robbery and the employee wasn't injured, police said.

She described the man as a Hispanic man who was about 45 years old and 6 feet tall with a skinny build. He was wearing a black and red jacket and dark-colored pants.

Detectives are actively investigating this incident. There have been no robberies matching the suspect description reported recently to Palo Alto police, the department said.

Anyone with information about Monday's robbery is asked to call the department's 24-hour dispatch center at 650-329-2413. Anonymous tips can be emailed to [email protected] or sent by text message or voicemail to 650-383-8984.

