Allegedly impaired driver rescued from crashed car on Charleston Road

Palo Alto firefighters who rushed to the scene of a car crash on Thursday night had to extricate the driver who was allegedly intoxicated when the car struck a tree.

The incident, which took place on Thursday, Jan. 12, occurred in the 300 block of East Charleston Road in Palo Alto, Deputy Fire Chief Kevin McNally said.

Fire crews were dispatched at 10:46 p.m. with the first unit arriving to scene at about 10:51 p.m., McNally said. Crews found one person in the vehicle and began extrication efforts using life-saving tools.

"It took about 45 minutes and that patient was transported to Stanford," he said.

Palo Alto police Lt. Con Maloney said the car was an older model, full-size SUV. The vehicle was traveling east and first struck the center median. It then careened to the side of the road, struck a tree and came to rest in the front yard of a residence. The SUV was left with moderate damage and towed from the scene.