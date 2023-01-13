PUBLIC AGENDA: Possible changes to school bell schedules; recommendation of Code:Art project artist

A preview of government meetings for the week of Jan. 16.

CITY COUNCIL ... The council has no meetings scheduled this week.

BOARD OF EDUCATION ... The board plans to review an auditor's report, hear recommendations from ad hoc committees that were assigned to consider criteria for child care providers and possible changes to the district's bell schedules, and receive an update on a school staff housing project. The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 17, in the district's board room, 25 Churchill Ave. View the full agenda and get instructions on how to participate by Zoom at go.boarddocs.com.

ARCHITECTURAL REVIEW BOARD ... The board plans to review the commercial portion of the proposed development at 3200 Portage Ave., the former site of Fry's Electronics; and consider modifications proposed by Stanford Health Care to the master sign program at 900 Welch Ave. The meeting will begin at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19, in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. View the full agenda at cityofpaloalto.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 965 6189 1491.

PUBLIC ART COMMISSION ... The commission plans to recommend a project artist for the Code:Art Major Media Artwork; consider approving up to $3,200 for maintenance of "Cloud Forest" at the Mitchell Park Library and up to $3,200 for conservation treatment of "Universal Woman'' at the Art Center sculpture garden; consider acceptance of artwork donations by artists Tara de la Garza and Robin Mullery; and review proposed public art at 3200 Park Blvd., a proposed development at the former site of Fry's Electronics. The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 12, in the Community Meeting Room at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. A link to the full agenda will be posted at cityofpaloalto.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 886 2784 1441.