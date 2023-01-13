East Palo Alto police officer injured in shooting on Thursday night

An East Palo Alto police officer was injured in a shooting during a struggle with a suspect who fled from authorities during a traffic stop on Thursday night. The officer's injury was not considered life-threatening.
On Thursday at 11 p.m., the officer conducted a traffic stop on a Dodge Charger in the area of Fordham Street and Purdue Avenue for a vehicle code violation, according to a police press release.
Police said the driver fled from the stop, and officers chased the suspect on foot to the 2700 block of Fordham Street, where a struggle ensued and the suspect shot an officer.
The officer was able to help take the suspect into custody. No shots were fired by police, according to police.
The injured officer, a five-year veteran of the East Palo Alto Police Department, suffered an injury to a lower extremity that was not considered life-threatening, police said.
The suspect, a 44-year-old man from East Palo Alto, was taken into custody.
Police said the firearm used to shoot the officer was a "ghost gun" converted to be fully automatic with a high-capacity magazine.
"We are grateful that our officer was not more seriously injured, and that the suspect and firearm are in custody," interm police Chief Jeff Liu said in a statement. "This is a stark reminder of the danger police officers face, and the ongoing dangers of gun violence. We must never forget the risk our police officers take every time they leave their families to serve our community."
The shooting comes as the department recently marked 17 years since Officer Richard May was shot and killed in the line of duty on Jan. 7, 2006. He's the namesake of a full-sized soccer field on Bay Road created in his memory.
Anyone with information about Thursday's shooting is asked to call acting Cmdr. Angel Sanchez at 650-853-3154.
Editor's note: Palo Alto Online's policy is to withhold the names of those arrested for most crimes until the district attorney has determined there is sufficient evidence to file charges in the case. Read our guidelines.
