East Palo Alto police officer injured in shooting on Thursday night

An East Palo Alto police officer was injured in a shooting during a struggle with a suspect who fled from authorities during a traffic stop on Thursday night. The officer's injury was not considered life-threatening.

On Thursday at 11 p.m., the officer conducted a traffic stop on a Dodge Charger in the area of Fordham Street and Purdue Avenue for a vehicle code violation, according to a police press release.

Police said the driver fled from the stop, and officers chased the suspect on foot to the 2700 block of Fordham Street, where a struggle ensued and the suspect shot an officer.

The officer was able to help take the suspect into custody. No shots were fired by police, according to police.

The injured officer, a five-year veteran of the East Palo Alto Police Department, suffered an injury to a lower extremity that was not considered life-threatening, police said.