Years in the making, Gunn High unveils new marquee

When Gunn High School unveiled a new marquee at the front of the Palo Alto campus this week, it marked the successful resolution of a yearslong process to get a functioning sign at the school.

Wendy Stratton recalled seeing that the old sign was already broken when she took over as Gunn's principal in the fall of 2020. Getting a replacement turned out to be a lengthy endeavor, with funding questions, bureaucratic delays and pandemic supply chain issues impacting the process.

Stratton joined teachers, staff, administrators, Parent Teacher Student Association (PTSA) members and a student on Tuesday, Jan. 10, to formally cut the ribbon on the new marquee.

With Gunn less visible from the road than schools like Palo Alto High, Stratton said she views the marquee as particularly impactful in allowing the community to learn more about events occurring on the campus.

"The marquee for me represents a doorway to the rest of the world to see what's happening at this amazing school," Stratton told this news organization.