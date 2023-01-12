News

Years in the making, Gunn High unveils new marquee

Classes of 2020 and 2021, PTSA, school and district collaborate to fund the project

by Zoe Morgan / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Thu, Jan 12, 2023, 8:50 am 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Gunn High School unveiled a new marquee on Jan. 10, 2023 after years without a functioning sign at the front of the campus. Photo by Zoe Morgan.

When Gunn High School unveiled a new marquee at the front of the Palo Alto campus this week, it marked the successful resolution of a yearslong process to get a functioning sign at the school.

Wendy Stratton recalled seeing that the old sign was already broken when she took over as Gunn's principal in the fall of 2020. Getting a replacement turned out to be a lengthy endeavor, with funding questions, bureaucratic delays and pandemic supply chain issues impacting the process.

Gunn High School Principal Wendy Stratton, left, cut the ribbon on a new marquee at the front of the campus with junior Smriti Kallahalla, right, on Jan. 10, 2023. Courtesy of Suman Rangaswamy.

Stratton joined teachers, staff, administrators, Parent Teacher Student Association (PTSA) members and a student on Tuesday, Jan. 10, to formally cut the ribbon on the new marquee.

With Gunn less visible from the road than schools like Palo Alto High, Stratton said she views the marquee as particularly impactful in allowing the community to learn more about events occurring on the campus.

"The marquee for me represents a doorway to the rest of the world to see what's happening at this amazing school," Stratton told this news organization.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

Funding the marquee's installation was a collaborative effort. The graduating classes of 2020 and 2021 donated about $14,000, with the PTSA contributing an additional $7,000. The school picked up the rest of the roughly $29,000 tab. The school district then paid the nearly $10,000 cost to remove the old sign and install the new one.

The fact that the two graduating classes most impacted by the pandemic came together to fund the sign was meaningful to Kimberly Eng Lee, who led Gunn's PTSA in the 2019-20 and 2020-21 school years.

"It was particularly poignant because they actually didn't have a graduation that year at all," Lee said of the Class of 2020. "They didn't walk. They didn't have any ceremony whatsoever."

There is interest in adding signage indicating the contributions of the two graduating classes, Lee said.

Junior Smriti Kallahalla, whose mom is on the PTSA, volunteered to cut the ribbon with Stratton and told this news organization that she thinks the marquee will increase school pride and help people be more aware of what's going on at the campus.

"I think it's really cool," Kallahalla said. "I think it adds to the Titan spirit."

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Zoe Morgan
 
Zoe Morgan covers education, youth and families for the Mountain View Voice and Palo Alto Weekly / PaloAltoOnline.com, with a focus on using data to tell compelling stories. A Mountain View native, she has previous experience as an education reporter in both California and Oregon. Read more >>

Follow Palo Alto Online and the Palo Alto Weekly on Twitter @paloaltoweekly, Facebook and on Instagram @paloaltoonline for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Stay informed on important education news. Sign up for our FREE daily Express newsletter.

Years in the making, Gunn High unveils new marquee

Classes of 2020 and 2021, PTSA, school and district collaborate to fund the project

by Zoe Morgan / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Thu, Jan 12, 2023, 8:50 am

When Gunn High School unveiled a new marquee at the front of the Palo Alto campus this week, it marked the successful resolution of a yearslong process to get a functioning sign at the school.

Wendy Stratton recalled seeing that the old sign was already broken when she took over as Gunn's principal in the fall of 2020. Getting a replacement turned out to be a lengthy endeavor, with funding questions, bureaucratic delays and pandemic supply chain issues impacting the process.

Stratton joined teachers, staff, administrators, Parent Teacher Student Association (PTSA) members and a student on Tuesday, Jan. 10, to formally cut the ribbon on the new marquee.

With Gunn less visible from the road than schools like Palo Alto High, Stratton said she views the marquee as particularly impactful in allowing the community to learn more about events occurring on the campus.

"The marquee for me represents a doorway to the rest of the world to see what's happening at this amazing school," Stratton told this news organization.

Funding the marquee's installation was a collaborative effort. The graduating classes of 2020 and 2021 donated about $14,000, with the PTSA contributing an additional $7,000. The school picked up the rest of the roughly $29,000 tab. The school district then paid the nearly $10,000 cost to remove the old sign and install the new one.

The fact that the two graduating classes most impacted by the pandemic came together to fund the sign was meaningful to Kimberly Eng Lee, who led Gunn's PTSA in the 2019-20 and 2020-21 school years.

"It was particularly poignant because they actually didn't have a graduation that year at all," Lee said of the Class of 2020. "They didn't walk. They didn't have any ceremony whatsoever."

There is interest in adding signage indicating the contributions of the two graduating classes, Lee said.

Junior Smriti Kallahalla, whose mom is on the PTSA, volunteered to cut the ribbon with Stratton and told this news organization that she thinks the marquee will increase school pride and help people be more aware of what's going on at the campus.

"I think it's really cool," Kallahalla said. "I think it adds to the Titan spirit."

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.