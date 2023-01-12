News

What you can expect from Mother Nature this weekend

Palo Alto set to see 'moderate rainfall, more gusty winds'

by Palo Alto Weekly staff / Palo Alto Weekly

Trees are reflected in a puddle near Pope-Chaucer Bridge in Palo Alto on Jan. 9, 2023. Photo by Magali Gauthier.

After a brief lull in the rain and winds on Thursday, two more storms are forecast to hit California in the next 10 days, according to the National Weather Service.

Another 3 to 4 inches of rain is forecast for the Bay Area during those storms, and 2 to 3 inches on the central coast. Those will mark the final of a series of nine storms that hit the state starting Dec. 30.

The rain is expected to pick up again Friday and last well into next week, the service is predicting. The chance of precipitation in Palo Alto will be 90% during the day on Friday, with winds of 8 to 13 mph. The rainfall could total between a quarter and half of an inch during the day and between a tenth and quarter of an inch at night.

A high surf advisory is in effect through 10 a.m. Saturday on the coast.

Before 4 p.m. Saturday, the National Weather Service predicts, Palo Alto will see rain, followed by showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 4 p.m. and gusts as high as 18 mph. With a 100% chance of precipitation, a rainfall amount of between a half and three quarters of an inch is possible.

The area might see small hail and some downpours on Saturday night.

Sunday will bring cloudy skies, as the chance of rain declines to 60%.

The city of Palo Alto shared in a statement issued Wednesday morning that the coming weekend's storm is expected to bring "moderate rainfall, more gusty winds and the ongoing risk of potential flooding."

During the storm, reports on Palo Alto road conditions and other storm-related information can be shared with the city by visiting cityofpaloalto.org/311. Anyone who finds a blocked storm drain, sinkhole or fallen tree can call the Public Works Department at 650-496-6974 on weekdays from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. and 650-329-2413 after hours.

Reports of gas leaks and sewer spills can be made to Palo Alto Utilities' water, gas and wastewater operations line at 650-329-2579. Power outages and other electrical issues can be shared by calling 650-496-6914.

View the city's creek monitor webpage at cityofpaloalto.org and the city's power outage map at utccoutage.cityofpaloalto.org/maps/OutageWebMap.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.