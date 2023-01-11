News

More rain, flooding in the Bay Area forecast on Wednesday

Thursday offers brief respite before another storm arrives Friday through Sunday

by Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Wed, Jan 11, 2023, 9:38 am 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Cars drive by a flooded corner at Chaucer Street and University Avenue in Palo Alto on Jan. 9, 2023. Photo by Magali Gauthier.

A day after hail, thunder and lightning bashed the Bay Area, another storm is lining up to dump more heavy rain Wednesday and leave more flooding in its wake.

The north bay will get the worst of it, with a potential of 2-3 inches of rain late Tuesday through Wednesday, along with up to another 2 inches Thursday, up to 4 inches from Friday through Sunday, and perhaps another 1.5 inches Monday through Tuesday.

Wednesday is expected to bring 2-3 inches of rain to the east bay, 1-2 inches in Santa Cruz County, up to 1.5 inches to the south bay as well as in San Francisco and down the Peninsula, and less than an inch to Monterey County.

A wind advisory is in effect for the region on Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., which increases the chances for downed trees due to southerly winds and saturated soil.

Aside from the north bay, Thursday should bring a brief respite to the rest of the Bay Area with much smaller amounts of rain — between 0.1-0.5 inches — before another storm front moves through the region Friday through Sunday. That storm is expected to drop 1-2 inches in San Francisco and on the Peninsula, 1.5-3 inches in Santa Cruz County, 2-4 inches on the Big Sur coastline and .5-1.5 inches in the rest of Monterey County, and 1-2 inches in the south bay.

For the latest forecast updates, visit weather.gov/bayarea.

