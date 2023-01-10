News

Power outages affect thousands after lightning strike, downed trees

Service restored to most Palo Alto Utilities, PG&E customers

by Sue Dremann / Palo Alto Weekly

Thousands of Palo Alto Utilities customers were without power early Tuesday morning after two storm-related incidents, the Utilities Department said in a series of tweets. More than 1,300 PG&E customers in East Palo Alto also found themselves without service.

The first outage in Palo Alto affected about 4,500 customers in the southern portion of the city after lightning struck a tree, which came down on power lines. The outage was reported at 2:12 a.m. Power was restored to about 97% of customers by 3:55 a.m., the department said.

Another 54 customers in the city's Duveneck/St. Francis neighborhood were also without power as of 7:12 a.m. Crews were looking for the source of the outage and power was restored by 9:39 a.m., the department said.

Just before 7 a.m., more than 1,336 East Palo Alto residents were without power due to the rainy weather, according to PG&E. As of 10:55 a.m., the utility company's outage map showed service was restored to all but three customers.

"Last night/early morning brought more intense storm activity — including 70+ mph wind gusts and 100+ cloud-to-ground lightning strikes. Approximately 189,000 customers are without power. Where safe, crew(s) will begin the restoration process," PG&E said in a tweet.

