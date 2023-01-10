Bomb threat found in bathroom at JLS Middle School

Palo Alto police are investigating a bomb threat written in a bathroom stall at Jane Lathrop Stanford Middle School on Tuesday morning, the department and school district said in press releases.

The threat stated the person or persons would bomb the school, police said. Officers responded to the school at 480 E. Meadow Drive at about 11:24 a.m. on Jan. 10 after receiving a call to dispatchers. A student found writings scrawled on a stall inside a girls' bathroom indicating that the author intended to bomb the school on Wednesday during the school day. The student immediately reported the discovery to staff, who notified police.

Investigators are actively looking into the case and are working collaboratively with school administration officials to identify the person responsible for leaving the message. Police will have officers on-site at the school on Wednesday to ensure everyone's safety, the department and district said.

Superintendent Don Austin told this news organization that the school day should feel relatively normal for students on Wednesday, but that there will be police on campus and that additional measures are being taken behind the scenes to protect students and staff. Austin declined to give details, citing the ongoing investigation, but said that authorities have already collected information that they will be following up on.

"Know that the staff and the police department are working together and we're already making progress on this one," Austin said.