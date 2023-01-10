News

Bomb threat found in bathroom at JLS Middle School

Message stated a bomb would be detonated Wednesday

by Sue Dremann and Zoe Morgan / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Tue, Jan 10, 2023, 5:25 pm 1
Updated: Tue, Jan 10, 2023, 5:59 pm
Palo Alto police are investigating a bomb threat made against JLS Middle School on Jan. 10, 2023. Embarcadero Media file photo by Alicia Mies.

Palo Alto police are investigating a bomb threat written in a bathroom stall at Jane Lathrop Stanford Middle School on Tuesday morning, the department and school district said in press releases.

The threat stated the person or persons would bomb the school, police said. Officers responded to the school at 480 E. Meadow Drive at about 11:24 a.m. on Jan. 10 after receiving a call to dispatchers. A student found writings scrawled on a stall inside a girls' bathroom indicating that the author intended to bomb the school on Wednesday during the school day. The student immediately reported the discovery to staff, who notified police.

Investigators are actively looking into the case and are working collaboratively with school administration officials to identify the person responsible for leaving the message. Police will have officers on-site at the school on Wednesday to ensure everyone's safety, the department and district said.

Superintendent Don Austin told this news organization that the school day should feel relatively normal for students on Wednesday, but that there will be police on campus and that additional measures are being taken behind the scenes to protect students and staff. Austin declined to give details, citing the ongoing investigation, but said that authorities have already collected information that they will be following up on.

"Know that the staff and the police department are working together and we're already making progress on this one," Austin said.

He added that anyone with knowledge about the threat should come forward to officials.

"Information is always our best tool," Austin said. "If anyone knows anything about how this ended up on a wall or who may be responsible … let school officials know and it will be followed up on immediately."

The police department praised the student who came forward.

"Their actions are consistent with the common mantra of 'If you see something, say something.' Any other students who may have more information about this threat or the person who wrote it should immediately tell a trusted adult or notify police," the department said.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the police 24-hour dispatch center at 650-329-2413. Anonymous tips can be emailed to [email protected] or sent by text message or voicemail to 650-383-8984.

Comments

Pat Landman
Registered user
Old Palo Alto
2 hours ago
Pat Landman, Old Palo Alto
Registered user
2 hours ago

Might see if anyone is hoping to miss a Wednesday test?

