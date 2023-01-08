Strong winds trigger outages in various Palo Alto neighborhoods

More than 700 customers were without power in Palo Alto on Saturday night and Sunday morning after a tree fell on a power line, according to City of Palo Alto Utilities.

The outage in the Crescent Park and Duveneck/St. Francis area was one of several that utility officials were dealing with this weekend, as heavy winds downed trees and power lines in various sections of the city. It initially affected more than 700 customers, though all but about 100 had their power in this area restored by 10:45 p.m. on Saturday. The remainder got their power back by about 10:30 a.m. Sunday, according to the utility.

Utility officials were also dealing with smaller power outages in other neighborhoods early Sunday morning. One outage affected 56 customers on the 300 and 400 blocks of Guinda and Seneca streets and on 800 and 900 blocks of Palo Alto and Lytton avenues. The outage, which was also caused by a tree on power lines, was reported at about 6:30 p.m. on Saturday and power was restored just before 2 a.m. Sunday, according to City of Palo Alto Utilities.

Winds also blew power lines into a pole in south Palo Alto, taking out power for about 69 customers in the Greer Park and Moffett Circle area at 9:22 p.m. Utility crews repaired that damage and restored power at about 1:05 a.m. Sunday, the utility announced.

At one point on Saturday night, more than 1,500 customers throughout the city were without power, according to the Utility Department's outage map. By 11 a.m. Sunday, power was fully restored in all areas.