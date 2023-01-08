Strong winds trigger outages in various Palo Alto neighborhoods

More than 700 customers were without power in Palo Alto on Saturday night and Sunday morning after a tree fell on a power line, according to City of Palo Alto Utilities.
The outage in the Crescent Park and Duveneck/St. Francis area was one of several that utility officials were dealing with this weekend, as heavy winds downed trees and power lines in various sections of the city. It initially affected more than 700 customers, though all but about 100 had their power in this area restored by 10:45 p.m. on Saturday. The remainder got their power back by about 10:30 a.m. Sunday, according to the utility.
Utility officials were also dealing with smaller power outages in other neighborhoods early Sunday morning. One outage affected 56 customers on the 300 and 400 blocks of Guinda and Seneca streets and on 800 and 900 blocks of Palo Alto and Lytton avenues. The outage, which was also caused by a tree on power lines, was reported at about 6:30 p.m. on Saturday and power was restored just before 2 a.m. Sunday, according to City of Palo Alto Utilities.
Winds also blew power lines into a pole in south Palo Alto, taking out power for about 69 customers in the Greer Park and Moffett Circle area at 9:22 p.m. Utility crews repaired that damage and restored power at about 1:05 a.m. Sunday, the utility announced.
At one point on Saturday night, more than 1,500 customers throughout the city were without power, according to the Utility Department's outage map. By 11 a.m. Sunday, power was fully restored in all areas.
City officials warned that another storm is expected to arrive in the area between Sunday night and Tuesday night. While flood risk remains low, residents could see road closures thanks to water ponding on roadways and the possibility of continued power outages due to downed trees, water or wind impacts, according to the city’s announcement.
Comments
Another Palo Alto neighborhood
13 minutes ago
13 minutes ago
So how is the undergrounding of power lines going? How many more power outages will we have in the next week?
And the very important issue is what is the bottom line on this? How much does it cost our utilities to repair all these outages? How much does it cost in overtime for the line workers? Even if there are no outages, those on call workers need to be paid as they wait. Can we really afford to keep our lines above ground when they are at the mercy of wind, toppling trees, birds and squirrels, balloons, and cars crashing into power poles?
None of this takes into account the cost to customers who are unable to work, to cook, to charge vehicles and devices, etc. No longer is it just "being in the dark" in an outage, but real inconvenience to businesses and residential customers alike.
Where is the cost analysis of this?
Embarcadero Oaks/Leland
6 minutes ago
6 minutes ago
What about the second outage?
"3 p.m. — An estimated 106 customers in the 3300 block of Alma Street are without power at this hour, according to the City of Palo Alto’s Utilities Department. The city says that it’s possibly because a bird hit the power lines."