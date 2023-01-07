Power outages affecting Palo Alto Utilities customers

Slideshow SLIDESHOW: Emergency crews respond to a downed tree in Palo Alto on Jan. 7. The tree fell on to electrical wires, causing a power outage. Photo courtesy Amy Rosenberg. Winds caused a birch tree trunk to snap and fall onto electrical wires in a yard on Guinda Street in Palo Alto on Jan. 7, 2023, causing a power outage for 56 customers. Photo courtesy Amy Rosenberg. Previous Next

Update, 8:45 p.m.: A power outage affecting 690 Palo Alto Utilities customers was reported in the Crescent Park/Duveneck/St. Francis area of the city, Palo Alto Utilities stated on Twitter. The outage was caused by the stormy weather and started at 8:19 p.m.; crews expect to restore power by midnight. Check the city's Outage Map for the latest utilities information.

Previously:

Fifty-six Palo Alto Utilities customers are without power in the areas of the 300-400 blocks of Guinda and Seneca and the 800-900 blocks of Palo Alto and Lytton due to a tree that fell on the power lines at around 6:25 p.m. Saturday, the Utilities Department announced on Twitter.

Crews de-energized the power lines for safety and are working to restore power as soon as possible. The city has given an estimated restoration time of 11:59 p.m.

Earlier Saturday, a bird likely caused an outage at around 1:45 p.m. that affected 106 customers, the Utilities Department stated on Twitter. The incident, in the 3300 block of Alma Street, was resolved around 4 p.m. "Operations staff indicate it is possibly due to a bird contacting the lines," the utility tweeted around 2:45 p.m.