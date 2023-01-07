Power outages affecting Palo Alto Utilities customers

Update, 8:45 p.m.: A power outage affecting 690 Palo Alto Utilities customers was reported in the Crescent Park/Duveneck/St. Francis area of the city, Palo Alto Utilities stated on Twitter. The outage was caused by the stormy weather and started at 8:19 p.m.; crews expect to restore power by midnight. Check the city's Outage Map for the latest utilities information.
Previously:
Fifty-six Palo Alto Utilities customers are without power in the areas of the 300-400 blocks of Guinda and Seneca and the 800-900 blocks of Palo Alto and Lytton due to a tree that fell on the power lines at around 6:25 p.m. Saturday, the Utilities Department announced on Twitter.
Crews de-energized the power lines for safety and are working to restore power as soon as possible. The city has given an estimated restoration time of 11:59 p.m.
Earlier Saturday, a bird likely caused an outage at around 1:45 p.m. that affected 106 customers, the Utilities Department stated on Twitter. The incident, in the 3300 block of Alma Street, was resolved around 4 p.m. "Operations staff indicate it is possibly due to a bird contacting the lines," the utility tweeted around 2:45 p.m.
City officials are asking residents to refrain from calling 9-1-1 or the police or fire departments, saying it will unnecessarily tie up phone lines.
"To get the most current information on the status of the outage, please visit the Palo Alto Utilities Department's Twitter account at twitter.com/PAUtilities," city officials said in an alert.
City officials also recommend residents visit the Palo Alto Utilities Department's Electric Outage Map at www.cityofpaloalto.org/OutageMap, which shows the outages currently occurring in Palo Alto and how many customers are affected.
