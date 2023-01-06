Better Business Bureau offers tips for homeowners affected by flooding

Take photos of any storm damage to show to your insurance company. National Flood Insurance Program policies are sold by insurance companies.

But residents in high-risk areas may be required to carry flood insurance through the National Flood Insurance Program.

Homeowners are urged to check their insurance policies for coverage. Flood damage is not covered by standard homeowners' and renters' insurance policies.

Homeowners are urged to take a cautious approach to choosing a business or contractor to do repairs.

The Better Business Bureau is offering some tips for homeowners affected by flooding.

Demand a written contract from the hired contractor. Clear, detailed proposals are evidence the contractor has been thorough and has provided an accurate estimate.

Property owners are urged to verify that a contractor has liability insurance, workers compensation insurance and the correct license to do the repairs.

The Better Business Bureau suggests getting multiple opinions before hiring a contractor. Avoid high-pressure tactics and businesses that are not trustworthy.

Avoid making any permanent changes to the property before getting approval from the insurance company covering the home. Any changes made without the permission of the insurance company may not be covered by the policy.

When making a down payment for work in California, do not pay more than 10% of total contract or $1,000, whichever is less, according to the BBB.

Anyone concerned about structural damage to their home should have an engineer, architect or building officials take a peek. Also, be careful with roofing contractors. Unethical contractors may create damage to get work.

Check to see if door-to-door salespeople have identification and a permit if the residential community requires one. Avoid signing front door sales pitches.

Red flags to be aware of include door-to-door salespeople claiming to have leftover materials, a contractor who shows up unannounced and says the home is unsafe, contractors who require payment in full before repairs are complete and businesses without a local address.

Officials with the Better Business Bureau also suggest being aware of people looking to take advantage of owners desiring to repair their home quickly.

Lastly, a business that does not have a permanent address may be cause for concern.

Better Business Bureau offers tips for homeowners affected by flooding

Tips include being cautious on selecting a business or contractor to do repairs