Thieves steal washer and dryer from a Palo Alto home

A Midtown Palo Alto resident whose home was burglarized discovered an unusual kind of theft after their washer and dryer were stolen from the residence last month, according to police.

The residential burglary, which occurred in the 3900 block of Stelling Drive, likely took place between the evening of Dec. 9 and Dec. 13, at which time it was discovered at about 9 a.m., Palo Alto police Lt. Con Maloney said.

"The house was under construction and not occupied. There were no signs of forced entry and entry was likely made through an unlocked door," Maloney said.

The one-story home received approval from the city in August to be demolished and replaced with a two-story, 3,050-square-foot home with an attached garage, according to city planning and building records.

The thieves stole a stacking washer/dryer valued at $1,300, two room fans valued at $100 and wooden slabs from a bed that were worth $25. No suspects were seen and police don't have any descriptions of who was behind the theft, he said.