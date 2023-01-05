News

Thieves steal washer and dryer from a Palo Alto home

Burglary occurred sometime during a four-day period

by Sue Dremann / Palo Alto Weekly

A Midtown Palo Alto resident whose home was burglarized discovered an unusual kind of theft after their washer and dryer were stolen from the residence last month, according to police.

A resident's washer and dryer were stolen in a theft that took place sometime between Dec. 9-13, 2022. Embarcadero Media file photo.

The residential burglary, which occurred in the 3900 block of Stelling Drive, likely took place between the evening of Dec. 9 and Dec. 13, at which time it was discovered at about 9 a.m., Palo Alto police Lt. Con Maloney said.

"The house was under construction and not occupied. There were no signs of forced entry and entry was likely made through an unlocked door," Maloney said.

The one-story home received approval from the city in August to be demolished and replaced with a two-story, 3,050-square-foot home with an attached garage, according to city planning and building records.

The thieves stole a stacking washer/dryer valued at $1,300, two room fans valued at $100 and wooden slabs from a bed that were worth $25. No suspects were seen and police don't have any descriptions of who was behind the theft, he said.

Nearby security surveillance footage captured what appeared to be a flatbed truck with a white cab in the area during the time period of the thefts, which was posted on social media. Detectives have not connected any vehicles to the burglary, Maloney said.

He said such thefts are not "common," but they occur with some regularity and houses that are visibly under construction are easier for the thieves to spot.

"The appliance thieves will need a larger vehicle to haul the items away. Thieves that take construction tools can afford to be opportunists, as they don't need a transport vehicle. We continue to see both types of thefts, but I would describe them as sporadic," he said.

Sue Dremann
 
Sue Dremann is a veteran journalist who joined the Palo Alto Weekly in 2001. She is a breaking news and general assignment reporter who also covers the regional environmental, health and crime beats. Read more >>

