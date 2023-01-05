Arts

Sign-ups now open for annual Stanford Dish Run

by Palo Alto Weekly staff / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Thu, Jan 5, 2023, 2:13 pm 0
The trail surrounding the Stanford Dish is the setting for the annual Dish Run, which is slated for Feb. 26, 2023. With its views of Stanford and the valley, the trail attracts walkers and runners throughout the year. Embarcadero Media file photo by Veronica Weber.

With the current weather, going for a run in the hills may not sound very inviting at the moment, but looking ahead to such an event might help lift the gloom. Registration opened Thursday, Jan. 5, for the Dish Run, a 3.25-mile run on the scenic trail in the hills surrounding the Stanford Dish.

The run, hosted annually by Stanford Recreation and Wellness, in partnership with the Stanford Running Club, is a Peninsula tradition.

The 2023 Dish Run is slated for Feb. 26 and participants can take part on in either competitive or fun run categories. On the competitive side, the race is electronically timed and will offer prizes for first place overall as well as first place in each age group for men and women. Entry fees are $30 for the general public (price goes up to $35 on Jan. 26) and $25 for Stanford University students, faculty and staff.

For more information, visit rec.stanford.edu.

