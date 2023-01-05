PUBLIC AGENDA: Selection of mayor, vice mayor; discussion of Sobrato proposal on Park Boulevard

A preview of government meetings for the week of Jan. 9.

CITY COUNCIL ... The council plans to elect its mayor and vice mayor and to pass resolutions of appreciation for outgoing council members Alison Cormack, Tom DuBois and Eric Filseth, and pass a resolution of appreciation for Pat Burt for completing his term as mayor. The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 9, in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. View the full agenda at cityofpaloalto.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID 362 027 238.

HISTORIC RESOURCES BOARD ... The board plans to discuss the Sobrato proposal for development at 3200 Park Blvd., which includes construction of 74 townhomes and renovation of the former Fry's Electronics building. The meeting will begin at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 12, in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. View the full agenda at cityofpaloalto.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 968 0019 7512.

HUMAN RELATIONS COMMISSION ... The commission plans to review its policy for remote participation by commissioners; receive a presentation from the Palo Alto Student Climate Coalition about climate impacts to vulnerable communities; and discuss the outreach phase for its ongoing research on the lived experience of Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders. The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 12, in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. S link to the agenda will be posted at cityofpaloalto.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 919 9454 8701.