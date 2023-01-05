Meet a self-taught Palo Alto home chef making healthy, Instagrammable recipes

Last year, she released her first cookbook, called "Recipes for Every Day," and just released an e-cookbook of recipes for the new year themed around detoxing from the holidays. The cookbook, " Detox for Every Meal ," is available for purchase online and includes smoothies, soups, main courses and desserts.

Her recipes and beautifully presented food photos were a hit on the social media platform. She drew inspiration for her plating from long walks around Palo Alto, picking up locally grown and seasonal flowers to decorate her dishes.

Her daughter encouraged her to start an Instagram page at the onset of the pandemic to showcase her cooking, but Milki was resistant at first. Eventually, with encouragement from her daughter and from a niece who lives overseas and helps women build businesses, she agreed to try it out, launching the Instagram account Fertayket Fida .

Fida Milki for years had been a health-conscious home chef and enjoyed cooking for friends and family at her Palo Alto house. But until recently, the most she'd showcased her culinary skills had been to donate meals to school fundraisers at the former International School of the Peninsula, now the Silicon Valley International School, where her children attended.

"You can always find some time to cook," she adds. "Home-cooked (meals) are better quality and healthier ... you know you are eating something healthy."

"Don't be afraid to attempt to cook," she says when asked how home chefs can build on their skills. "It's not scary. A few times you will fail, and then you will be cooking over and over, and it will become a pleasure."

Two years into building up Fertayket Fida, she has no plans to slow down, she says. With her latest e-cookbook now published, she's dreaming of writing a cookbook that draws on her mom's recipes from Lebanon.

Milki also draws upon her multicultural background in her cooking. She studied language and translation in college and met her husband, a local doctor, in Lebanon through mutual friends. She still visits there most summers and uses Lebanese and French influences to inspire her dishes, which place an emphasis on nutrition and healthy eating.

Today, she's an avid cookbook collector and regularly finds inspiration from books by Yotam Ottolenghi and the Barefoot Contessa's Ina Garten, looking for ways to take their recipes and twist them to be more health conscious, she says.

As a newlywed, she recalls making a special trip to the Sharon Heights Safeway in Menlo Park, near where she lived at the time, to make one of her husband's favorite dishes, a white bean stew with chicken. But by the time she'd followed the recipe, she found the beans had more or less melted, losing their shape and leaving only chicken chunks behind. It took time and experimentation to become a better chef, but her skills slowly grew.

Growing up in Lebanon, her mom did most of the cooking. When Milki got married and came to the U.S., she didn't know how to cook anything, she says.

Meet a self-taught Palo Alto home chef making healthy, Instagrammable recipes

Fida Milki publishes French- and Lebanese-inspired health cookbook