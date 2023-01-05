Happy Dog Duo makes classical music double the fun in Mountain View show

"Many hands make light work" is how the saying usually goes, but in the case of Happy Dog Duo, it could be said that four hands make beautiful music — and light work of a concert for their audiences. The duo, made up of acclaimed pianists Eric Tran and Nathan Cheung, performs duets on side-by-side grand pianos in concerts that offer both artistry and humor.

The duo performs both classical repertoire and original compositions — in fact, it was a 30-second original piece written by Tran and Cheung while on a long flight more than a decade ago that gave the duo its name, according to their website. The two musicians have had a long career of performing together, having shared the stage since middle school. Both Tran and Cheung attended Stanford University, where they majored in music, and have performed in China, Korea and Canada, as well as throughout North America. The two have also taken home 13 gold medals in the piano duo category at the United States Open Music Competition.

Happy Dog Duo plays Jan. 7, 7:30 p.m. at the Mountain View Center for Performing Arts, 500 Castro St., Mountain View. Tickets are $27 general/$15 for children 12 and under. For more information, call 650-903-6000 or visit mvcpa.com.