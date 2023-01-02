Tech CEO arrested on suspicion of peeping into woman's bathroom stall

A tech CEO in Palo Alto was arrested on Monday in Mountain View for allegedly peeping into a woman's restroom stall, the Mountain View Police Department said.

Police dispatchers got the call around 11:40 a.m. from a woman who said she had been in the bathroom at the Panera on El Monte Avenue when she saw a man stick his head underneath the stall to look at her, according to a press release. The woman screamed and the man ran out of the restroom and out into the street.

However, the woman gave chase on foot and confronted him near El Camino Real, police said. She attempted to take a picture of the man but he grabbed her phone and pushed her to the ground.

According to police, he then took off running toward Marich Way, took off his shirt and jumped a fence, and then returned to Panera, where he was tackled by a group of bystanders.

The victim identified the suspect, later identified as a 35-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of robbery and peeping.