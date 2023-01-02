News

Tech CEO arrested on suspicion of peeping into woman's bathroom stall

Leader of Palo Alto-based company taken into custody in Mountain View

by Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Mon, Jan 2, 2023, 9:49 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

A tech CEO in Palo Alto was arrested on Monday in Mountain View for allegedly peeping into a woman's restroom stall, the Mountain View Police Department said.

Mountain View police arrested a Palo Alto tech CEO for allegedly peeping in a women's restroom on Jan. 2, 2023. Embarcadero Media file photo by Michelle Le.

Police dispatchers got the call around 11:40 a.m. from a woman who said she had been in the bathroom at the Panera on El Monte Avenue when she saw a man stick his head underneath the stall to look at her, according to a press release. The woman screamed and the man ran out of the restroom and out into the street.

However, the woman gave chase on foot and confronted him near El Camino Real, police said. She attempted to take a picture of the man but he grabbed her phone and pushed her to the ground.

According to police, he then took off running toward Marich Way, took off his shirt and jumped a fence, and then returned to Panera, where he was tackled by a group of bystanders.

The victim identified the suspect, later identified as a 35-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of robbery and peeping.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

Detectives are concerned that there may be more victims that have not come forward. If you or anyone you know may be a victim of the alleged peeper, contact Detective Josh Gould at [email protected] Police would also like to talk to anyone who witnessed the event.

Editor's note: Palo Alto Online's policy is to withhold the names of those arrested for most crimes until the district attorney has determined there is sufficient evidence to file charges in the case. Read our guidelines.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Follow Palo Alto Online and the Palo Alto Weekly on Twitter @paloaltoweekly, Facebook and on Instagram @paloaltoonline for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Stay informed on important crime news. Sign up for our FREE daily Express newsletter.

Tech CEO arrested on suspicion of peeping into woman's bathroom stall

Leader of Palo Alto-based company taken into custody in Mountain View

by Bay City News Service /

Uploaded: Mon, Jan 2, 2023, 9:49 pm

A tech CEO in Palo Alto was arrested on Monday in Mountain View for allegedly peeping into a woman's restroom stall, the Mountain View Police Department said.

Police dispatchers got the call around 11:40 a.m. from a woman who said she had been in the bathroom at the Panera on El Monte Avenue when she saw a man stick his head underneath the stall to look at her, according to a press release. The woman screamed and the man ran out of the restroom and out into the street.

However, the woman gave chase on foot and confronted him near El Camino Real, police said. She attempted to take a picture of the man but he grabbed her phone and pushed her to the ground.

According to police, he then took off running toward Marich Way, took off his shirt and jumped a fence, and then returned to Panera, where he was tackled by a group of bystanders.

The victim identified the suspect, later identified as a 35-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of robbery and peeping.

Detectives are concerned that there may be more victims that have not come forward. If you or anyone you know may be a victim of the alleged peeper, contact Detective Josh Gould at [email protected] Police would also like to talk to anyone who witnessed the event.

Editor's note: Palo Alto Online's policy is to withhold the names of those arrested for most crimes until the district attorney has determined there is sufficient evidence to file charges in the case. Read our guidelines.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.