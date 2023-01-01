News

Flood update: Risk low but El Camino underpass at University is still closed

Another big storm is expected to arrive on Wednesday; sandbag volunteers needed

by Palo Alto Weekly staff / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Sun, Jan 1, 2023, 2:29 pm
Updated: Sun, Jan 1, 2023, 3:05 pm
Mud and debris-filled water in San Francisquito Creek rushes under the Newell Bridge in Palo Alto on Dec. 31, 2022. Photo by Sue Dremann.

The local flood risk is now low following Saturday's storm, but Palo Alto city staff are continuing to monitor water levels in the creeks, city officials announced on Jan. 1 at 12:30 p.m.

"City crews are actively cleaning up and addressing the problems caused by yesterday’s storm. Several street sweepers are driving through the city today to remove debris from gutters and inlets," the city's announcement stated.

The cleanup is not just reactive but also proactive: A series of storms will move over the Bay Area beginning Monday, Jan. 2, and last for several days. The next large storm is currently forecast to arrive on Wednesday, Jan. 4, and is anticipated to bring potentially more rain than the Dec. 31 storm system, the city said.

The city also provided an update on two of its creek sensors that were damaged in the storm: The sensor at Chaucer Street was damaged by moving debris, while the network that serves the Waverley Street sensor was damaged. Staff is trying to fix both sensors prior to the arrival of the next large storm, the city stated.

The city's Creek Monitor webpage provides real-time information and video of local creeks' water levels.

Several streets and intersections along the creek were closed on Dec. 31 due to flooding. El Camino Real remains flooded and closed in both directions under University Avenue. The time for re-opening El Camino is unknown, the city stated.

All other roadways are open.

Volunteers needed to help fill sandbags

To aid local residents in defending their homes from floodwater, the nonprofit Youth Community Service (YCS) has responded to the city of Palo Alto's call for volunteers to fill sandbags.

Midtown Palo Alto residents Greg and Christina Hood help fill sandbags on Dec. 31, 2022. The city is calling for more help at sandbag stations in anticipation of another big storm hitting on Jan. 4, 2023. Photo courtesy Mora Oommen.

"There is a huge need for help with preparing sandbags in anticipation of the impending storm," YCS Executive Director Mora Oommen wrote in an email sent Sunday. "The city of Palo Alto has requested help to fill sandbags. If you have a few minutes to spare, please join YCS (we welcome all ages) at various locations around Palo Alto to prepare sandbags."

Youth can receive service hours for their time.

To fill sandbags, YCS advises people to show up at the either the stations at the Rinconada Tennis Courts, corner of Newell Road and Hopkins Avenue; the Palo Alto Airport, 1925 Embarcadero Road; or Mitchell Park, 600 East Meadow Drive.

Wear waterproof clothing and sturdy shoes, bring a shovel and bucket if possible. If you do not have supplies, you can volunteer to tie bags securely (a double knot) as close to the top as possible so it gives room for the sand to spread in the bag and expand, Oommen stated.

There will not be a volunteer coordinator on site; children must be supervised. Anyone with questions about volunteering can text 650-644-5354.

To sign up for emergency alerts for Palo Alto, go to cityofpaloalto.org/News-Articles/City-Manager/FLOODING-ALERT.

To sign up for emergency alerts for East Palo Alto, go to www.ci.east-palo-alto.ca.us/community-resources/page/storm-information-and-resources.

Read our coverage of the Dec. 31 flooding and see video and photos from the storm.

