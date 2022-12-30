Help sustain the local news you depend on.

CITY COUNCIL ... The council will not meet this week. Its next meeting is scheduled for Jan. 9.

A preview of government meetings for the week of Jan. 2.

Stay informed on important law enforcement news. Sign up for our FREE daily Express newsletter.

Follow Palo Alto Online and the Palo Alto Weekly on Twitter @paloaltoweekly , Facebook and on Instagram @paloaltoonline for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

PUBLIC AGENDA: No City Council meeting