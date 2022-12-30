News

Did you pay attention to local news in 2022? Find out with our quiz.

Wrap up the year with 22 questions about what happened in the Palo Alto area

by Palo Alto Weekly staff / Palo Alto Weekly

Clockwise, from top left: Sequoia High seniors Nicholas, left, and Christopher Kwok, speak at an "End Gun Violence" multifaith gathering in downtown Palo Alto on June 5, 2022; Gamelandia co-owners husband Berry Hatfield and wife Lisa Joyce in their store on California Avenue in Palo Alto on Sept. 28, 2022; A community member holds up a sign at a Palo Alto Unified board meeting in Palo Alto on May 10, 2022; Students and staff perform in the Gunn High choir's production of "Totally Gone with the Wind" on March 29, 2022. Photos by Magali Gauthier.

Bigger and better than ever, our year-end news quiz is returning for a third time, giving Palo Alto Weekly readers a chance to look back on the past 12 months in local headlines. From government decisions to happenings that caught us by surprise, find out how much of the news you retained before stepping into 2023.

And let us know your score by posting it below in our comment section!

Palo Alto Online is taking one last look at 2022 all this week. If you missed any parts of our series, view the stories below.

The best, worst and craziest Palo Alto news of 2022

From beavers to brazen crimes to long-awaited resolutions, 2022 was a year when we could finally think about something other than COVID-19.

With newfound spirit of cooperation, Palo Alto ends the year on a bright note

In 2022, Palo Alto saw a strong resurgence from a period of austerity, uncertainty and, for many, isolation.

2022 rewind: The year's 10 most clicked-on stories

From pod housing to a rare turtle-dove sighting, look back at the Palo Alto area happenings that made headlines.

The year in photos: A look at 2022 from behind the lens

We've compiled 14 moments captured behind the camera lens that tell distinct stories from this year.

Our favorite bites and beverages of 2022

Our staff and contributors reflected on the past 12 months and compiled our favorite drinks and dishes of 2022.

The best, the worst and the most memorable movies of 2022

There's still a bounty of great films to discover from a year of cinema at theaters and home.

A by-the-numbers look at 2022 real estate in Palo Alto

The city's most and least expensive home sales this year surpassed that of 2021.

