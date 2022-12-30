Before midnight: 11 local New Year's Eve ideas

Big New Year's Eve celebrations are one of the many things that have taken a hiatus the past few years, but 2023 is on track to get a much more public welcome than 2021 or 2022 had.

From parties and shows with midnight Champagne toasts to a few ways to celebrate well before the ball drops on local time — because it's midnight somewhere — here's a sampling of ways to mark the new year on the Peninsula.

Parties and concerts

NYE with Fantastic Negrito and Monophonics: The Guild Theatre rings in its first New Year's Eve as a live music venue with Grammy Award-winning blues, R&B and roots singer-songwriter Fantastic Negrito and psychedelic soul band Monophonics. The Guild also offers a livestream of the show.

Dec. 31, doors at 8 p.m. $80-$120 in person show; $14.99 livestream. The Guild Theatre, 949 El Camino Real, Menlo Park. guildtheatre.com.

The Sun Kings at Club Fox: Beatles tribute band The Sun Kings present their annual New Year's Eve party. Includes party favors and midnight toast.